Two alleged vehicle thieves were killed in a police encounter in Assam's Kamrup district. The incident happened during a chase after a commercial vehicle was stolen. Police said the suspects fired first, and they retaliated in self-defence.

Two alleged vehicle thieves were killed in a police encounter in Assam’s Kamrup (Metro) district in the early hours of Thursday following a chase after a vehicle was reported stolen, officials said. The encounter took place in the Sonapur area. The deceased were identified as Babu Singh of Imphal, Manipur, and Saidul Alom Laskar of Assam’s Cachar district. Police recovered two pistols along with live ammunition from the spot.

Details of the Police Chase

Anurag Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), East, Guwahati Police Commissionerate, said the Officer-in-Charge of Panbazar police station received information around 2:30 a.m. that a commercial vehicle had been stolen from the Fancy Bazar area of Guwahati. The Dispur police subsequently received information that the stolen vehicle was heading towards Digaru via Panikhaiti and was likely to enter Meghalaya through the 14 Mile–Barkhat Road. The Panbazar police then chased the vehicle towards Sonapur–Digaru, while senior officers and personnel from Dispur and Sonapur police stations positioned themselves at Marakdola to intercept it.

"Regarding the theft of the vehicle from the Fancy Bazar area, the information was immediately shared with the CDSP, Dispur (who was on his way to Guwahati from Dergaon), the Officer-in-Charge of Dispur police station and the Additional OC, Dispur. The OC, Dispur subsequently received source information that the stolen vehicle was proceeding towards Digaru via Panikhaiti and was likely to enter Meghalaya through the 14 Mile–Barkhat Road. The OC Panbazar accordingly chased the vehicle towards Sonapur–Digaru, while ADCP East, OC Dispur, Additional OC Dispur and OC Sonapur took position at Marakdola to intercept it. At about 3:30 am, the vehicle was spotted approaching Marakdola at high speed. Despite being signalled to stop, it jumped the naka and rammed into a concrete pillar," Sharma said.

Shootout at Marakdola

According to the ADCP, three occupants emerged from the vehicle and opened fire at the police team. The personnel took cover and, in self-defence, resorted to controlled retaliatory firing.

"Three occupants then emerged from the vehicle and opened fire at the police team. The police personnel took cover and, in self-defence, resorted to controlled retaliatory firing. After the exchange of fire, two persons were found injured near the vehicle. Two pistols with live ammunition were recovered from the spot," Sharma added.

Aftermath and Suspect's Background

He further said that the third accused managed to escape, taking advantage of the darkness and thick vegetation.

"Both injured were immediately shifted to Sonapur District Hospital, where the attending doctor declared them brought dead. It has subsequently been learnt that Saidul Alom Laskar had been released on bail about 15 days ago and had more than 10 criminal cases registered against him in different police stations. He was reportedly involved in multiple vehicle-lifting cases," Anurag Sharma said. (ANI)