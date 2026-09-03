Telangana CM Revanth Reddy drops Minister Konda Surekha from the cabinet following controversial remarks made by her daughter. The move is part of a larger administrative and political reshuffle that includes changes to several state commissions.

Minister Konda Surekha Dropped From Cabinet

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has initiated a major administrative and political reshuffle, dropping Minister Konda Surekha from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect. An official recommendation regarding the cabinet exclusion has already been forwarded to the Governor for formal approval.

The dropping of Surekha follows remarks made by her daughter, Konda Sushmitha, targeting Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Parkal MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy. The remarks triggered strong reactions within the party, following which the TPCC disciplinary committee issued a notice to Surekha in connection with the matter. The dispute centres on the Parkal Assembly constituency. During a recent programme in the constituency, Revanth Reddy publicly backed sitting MLA Revuri Prakash Reddy and appealed to voters to support him again in the next election.

Konda Surekha in her explanation to the TPCC Disciplinary Committee said that the remarks made by her daughter were entirely her personal views. Expecting another person to take political responsibility or demanding an explanation for someone's opinions merely due to family relations is improper," Surekha said.

Major Administrative Reshuffle

Meanwhile, alongside the cabinet change, the state administration effected several high-level leadership adjustments across key statutory boards and commissions. In a structural shift within the state planning body, the appointment of G. Chinna Reddy as Vice Chairman of the Telangana Planning Board has been rescinded with immediate effect. Gadwal Vijayalakshmi has been designated to succeed him as the new Vice Chairman of the planning board.

Further expanding the governance framework, the Chief Minister cleared the appointment of Nerella Sharada to assume charge as Chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women in Hyderabad. Additionally, former Rajya Sabha Member Sudha Rani has been approved as the new Chairperson of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA). (ANI)