Defence Minister Rajnath Singh released the 'RAKSHA' document, a 10-year roadmap for defence diplomacy, aiming to make India a defence hub. He also held talks with his Belgian counterpart to bolster bilateral manufacturing capabilities.

India's 10-Year Defence Diplomacy Roadmap

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday officially released the book 'RAKSHA ', a document on defence diplomacy during a special event at Kartavya Bhawan. The document marks a shift in India’s strategic engagement, aligning national security objectives with proactive global cooperation, fostering long-term stability and mutual growth.

This comprehensive framework outlines India’s strategic roadmap and vision for global defence partnerships over the next 10 years. The key pillars highlighted in the strategic blueprint include strategic partnerships, deepening bilateral and multilateral security cooperation, enhancing joint military exercises, training programmes, and sharing best practices with friendly nations, and promoting Make-in-India defence platforms to establish the nation as a reliable global defence manufacturing hub.

Further to strengthen India’s role as a Net Security Provider and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region as defence diplomacy is a core pillar of India’s foreign policy, this document provides a clear, actionable vision for the next decade, ensuring that India remains an anchor of peace, stability, and rule-based order in an evolving global landscape.

The Official Account of the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence in a post on X stated,”Raksha Mantri released the landmark ‘RAKSHA’ document on defence diplomacy in New Delhi, setting a 10-year roadmap to strengthen global security partnerships.”

“Aligning national security with proactive international cooperation, this comprehensive framework aims to position India as a key defence manufacturing hub and an anchor of regional stability,” the post read.

The post further stated, “Built on core pillars of strategic partnerships, capacity building, indigenous exports under Make in India, and maritime security, the initiative reinforces India’s role as a Net Security Provider and First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region.”

India-Belgium Bolster Defence Ties

Meanwhile, Indian defence ties with European partners reached a significant milestone on Wednesday as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hosted his Belgian counterpart in New Delhi for extensive strategic talks aimed at expanding bilateral manufacturing capabilities.

The high-level discussions focused on deepening bilateral engagement, with both nations signing multiple pacts to bolster industrial collaboration.

Taking to social media to share details of the interaction, Singh stated, "Had a very productive meeting with the Defence and Trade Minister of Belgium, Mr @FranckenTheo, in New Delhi today. We reviewed the entire spectrum of Defence relations and Defence Industrial Cooperation between India and Belgium. Multiple MoUs and contracts under the Defence Industrial Cooperation were also signed, towards leveraging Belgian technology together with Indian skill and scale."

Building upon these initial exchanges, Singh on Thursday called for greater cooperation between India and Belgium, saying the two countries have the potential to further expand their partnership amid a period of "great geopolitical and economic turmoil" globally. Singh made the remarks during the India-Belgium Ministers' Meeting in the national capital, where he highlighted the longstanding partnership between the two countries based on mutual respect, democratic values and a shared commitment to a rules-based global order, with Belgian Minister Theo Francken leading the visiting delegation.

"The world is witnessing a time of great geopolitical and economic turmoil. Most of it is not our doing, but we have to handle the challenges. In such situations, meeting a friend and partner like you provides a useful opportunity to exchange views and perspectives," Singh said, underlining that the recently held India-Belgium Strategic Dialogue had provided a framework for taking the bilateral partnership forward, including in the areas of defence and security. (ANI)