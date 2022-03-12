Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pramod Sawant tenders resignation, asked to continue as caretaker CM

    Panaji, First Published Mar 12, 2022, 3:16 PM IST

    Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered his resignation to Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai at Raj Bhawan in Panaji on Saturday, paving the way for the establishment of a new administration after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won the state's popular mandate.

    Sawant told reporters after reacting to the resignation, "The process of forming a new government has begun. On Monday, the House would be dissolved. The Central Observer will arrive in Goa to determine the date of the new government's inauguration." 

    Also Read | Explained: Why Congress lost Goa and BJP's clever strategy worked

    Sawant posted in a tweet, "Today, I met with the Governor, Shri @psspillaigov ji, at Raj Bhavan to give over my resignation letter. The Governor has chosen me as caretaker CM until the procedure is completed."

     

    The Chief Minister emphasized that Goa will continue to flourish with the twin engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Goa Election Result 2022: Check out the winning candidate list constituency-wise

    "With the blessings of the people of Goa, the BJP would create a government in the state that will operate on Antyodaya principles. Under the dynamic leadership of PM Shri @narendramodi ji, Goa will continue to thrive with the 'Double Engine Sarkar.', according to the tweet.

    The BJP is expected to maintain power in Goa with the aid of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak (MGP) and independent candidates, despite falling one seat shy of the majority count. The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Goa, garnering 20 seats in the 40-member state Assembly, with the Congress behind in second place with 11 seats. Independent candidates won three seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak each won two (MGP). The Revolutionary Goans Party and the Goa Forward Party (GFP) each received one seat.

    Also Read | Pramod Sawant will be Goa CM, BJP Central Observers to arrive on Saturday

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2022, 3:44 PM IST
