    Goa Election Result 2022: Check out the winning candidate list constituency wise

    Counting of votes is underway, and winners of the 40-member Goa Assembly will be updated as and when winners are declared across constituencies.

    Goa Election Result 2022 check the winning candidate list constituency wise
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Mar 10, 2022, 7:51 AM IST

    Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins in the coastal state.

    Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

    Goa Election 2022 final list of winners will be updated when ECI declares the same. In the meantime, here's a look at who clinched a victory in the 2017 assembly polls.

    Mandrem    - Dayanand Raghunath Sopte - INC - 16490 votes

    Pernem - Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak - MAG - 15745 votes

    Bicholim - Rajesh Patnekar - BJP - 10654 votes

    Tivim- Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar - INC - 11099 votes

    Mapusa - Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza - BJP - 10957 votes

    Siolim - Vinoda Datarama Paliencar - GFP - 10189 votes

    Saligao - Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar - GFP - 9735 votes

    Calangute - Michael Vincent Lobo - BJP - 11136 votes

    Porvorim - Rohan Khaunte - IND - 11174 votes

    Aldona - Glenn Souza Ticlo - BJP - 9405 votes

    Panaji - Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker - BJP - 7924 votes

    Taleigao - Jennifer Monserrate - INC - 11534 votes

    St. Cruz - Antonio Caetano Fernandes - INC - 6202 votes

    St. Andre - Francisco Silveira - INC - 8087 votes

    Cumbarjua - Pandurang Madkaikar - BJP - 12395 votes

    Maem - Pravin Zantye - BJP - 12430 votes

    Sanquelim - Dr. Pramod Pandurang Sawant - BJP - 10058 votes

    Poriem - Pratapsingh R Rane - INC - 14977 votes

    Valpoi - Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane - INC - 13493 votes

    Priol - Govind Gaude - IND - 15149 votes

    Ponda - Ravi Sitaram Naik - INC - 9502 votes

    Siroda - Subhash Ankush Shirodkar - INC - 11156 votes

    Marcaim - Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar - MAG - 17093 votes

    Mormugao - Milind Sagun Naik - BJP - 8466 votes

    Vasco-da-gama - Jose Luis Carlos Almeida - BJP - 8765 votes

    Dabolim - Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho - BJP - 7234 votes

    Cortalim - Alina Saldanha - BJP - 5666 votes

    Nuvem - Wilfred D'Sa - INC - 9967 votes

    Curtorim - Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco - INC - 12841 votes

    Fatorda - Vijai Sardesai - GFP - 10516 votes

    Margao - Digambar Vasant Kamat - INC - 12105 votes

    Benaulim - Churchill Alemao - NCP - 9373 votes

    Navelim - Luizinho Faleiro - INC - 8183 votes

    Cuncolim - Clafasio Dias - INC - 6415 votes

    Velim - Filipe Nery Rodrigues - INC - 10417 votes

    Quepem - Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar - INC - 13525 votes

    Curchorem - Nilesh Cabral - BJP - 12830 votes

    Sanvordem - Deepak Prabhu Pauskar - MAG - 14575 votes

    Sanguem    Prasad S. Gaonkar - IND - 7636 votes

    Canacona - Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes - INC - 10853 votes

    Last Updated Mar 10, 2022, 8:12 AM IST
