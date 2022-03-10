Goa Election Result 2022: Check out the winning candidate list constituency wise

Counting of votes is underway, and winners of the 40-member Goa Assembly will be updated as and when winners are declared across constituencies.

Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins in the coastal state.

Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle

Goa Election 2022 final list of winners will be updated when ECI declares the same. In the meantime, here's a look at who clinched a victory in the 2017 assembly polls.

Mandrem - Dayanand Raghunath Sopte - INC - 16490 votes

Pernem - Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak - MAG - 15745 votes

Bicholim - Rajesh Patnekar - BJP - 10654 votes

Tivim- Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar - INC - 11099 votes

Mapusa - Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza - BJP - 10957 votes

Siolim - Vinoda Datarama Paliencar - GFP - 10189 votes

Saligao - Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar - GFP - 9735 votes

Calangute - Michael Vincent Lobo - BJP - 11136 votes

Porvorim - Rohan Khaunte - IND - 11174 votes

Aldona - Glenn Souza Ticlo - BJP - 9405 votes

Panaji - Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker - BJP - 7924 votes

Taleigao - Jennifer Monserrate - INC - 11534 votes

St. Cruz - Antonio Caetano Fernandes - INC - 6202 votes

St. Andre - Francisco Silveira - INC - 8087 votes

Cumbarjua - Pandurang Madkaikar - BJP - 12395 votes

Maem - Pravin Zantye - BJP - 12430 votes

Sanquelim - Dr. Pramod Pandurang Sawant - BJP - 10058 votes

Poriem - Pratapsingh R Rane - INC - 14977 votes

Valpoi - Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane - INC - 13493 votes

Priol - Govind Gaude - IND - 15149 votes

Ponda - Ravi Sitaram Naik - INC - 9502 votes

Siroda - Subhash Ankush Shirodkar - INC - 11156 votes

Marcaim - Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar - MAG - 17093 votes

Mormugao - Milind Sagun Naik - BJP - 8466 votes

Vasco-da-gama - Jose Luis Carlos Almeida - BJP - 8765 votes

Dabolim - Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho - BJP - 7234 votes

Cortalim - Alina Saldanha - BJP - 5666 votes

Nuvem - Wilfred D'Sa - INC - 9967 votes

Curtorim - Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco - INC - 12841 votes

Fatorda - Vijai Sardesai - GFP - 10516 votes

Margao - Digambar Vasant Kamat - INC - 12105 votes

Benaulim - Churchill Alemao - NCP - 9373 votes

Navelim - Luizinho Faleiro - INC - 8183 votes

Cuncolim - Clafasio Dias - INC - 6415 votes

Velim - Filipe Nery Rodrigues - INC - 10417 votes

Quepem - Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar - INC - 13525 votes

Curchorem - Nilesh Cabral - BJP - 12830 votes

Sanvordem - Deepak Prabhu Pauskar - MAG - 14575 votes

Sanguem Prasad S. Gaonkar - IND - 7636 votes

Canacona - Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes - INC - 10853 votes