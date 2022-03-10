Goa Election Result 2022: Check out the winning candidate list constituency wise
Counting of votes is underway, and winners of the 40-member Goa Assembly will be updated as and when winners are declared across constituencies.
Amid predictions of a hung assembly, leaders of BJP and Congress in Goa would be keeping a close watch on assembly election results as the counting of votes begins in the coastal state.
Goa Election 2022 Result LIVE:Hung over a prediction in high-stakes battle
Goa Election 2022 final list of winners will be updated when ECI declares the same. In the meantime, here's a look at who clinched a victory in the 2017 assembly polls.
Mandrem - Dayanand Raghunath Sopte - INC - 16490 votes
Pernem - Ajgaonkar Manohar Trimbak - MAG - 15745 votes
Bicholim - Rajesh Patnekar - BJP - 10654 votes
Tivim- Nilkanth Ramnath Halarnkar - INC - 11099 votes
Mapusa - Francisco C. J. A. De Pinto E Souza - BJP - 10957 votes
Siolim - Vinoda Datarama Paliencar - GFP - 10189 votes
Saligao - Jayesh Vidyadhar Salgaonkar - GFP - 9735 votes
Calangute - Michael Vincent Lobo - BJP - 11136 votes
Porvorim - Rohan Khaunte - IND - 11174 votes
Aldona - Glenn Souza Ticlo - BJP - 9405 votes
Panaji - Sidharth Sripad Kuncalienker - BJP - 7924 votes
Taleigao - Jennifer Monserrate - INC - 11534 votes
St. Cruz - Antonio Caetano Fernandes - INC - 6202 votes
St. Andre - Francisco Silveira - INC - 8087 votes
Cumbarjua - Pandurang Madkaikar - BJP - 12395 votes
Maem - Pravin Zantye - BJP - 12430 votes
Sanquelim - Dr. Pramod Pandurang Sawant - BJP - 10058 votes
Poriem - Pratapsingh R Rane - INC - 14977 votes
Valpoi - Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane - INC - 13493 votes
Priol - Govind Gaude - IND - 15149 votes
Ponda - Ravi Sitaram Naik - INC - 9502 votes
Siroda - Subhash Ankush Shirodkar - INC - 11156 votes
Marcaim - Ramkrishna Alias Sudin Dhavalikar - MAG - 17093 votes
Mormugao - Milind Sagun Naik - BJP - 8466 votes
Vasco-da-gama - Jose Luis Carlos Almeida - BJP - 8765 votes
Dabolim - Mauvin Heliodoro Godinho - BJP - 7234 votes
Cortalim - Alina Saldanha - BJP - 5666 votes
Nuvem - Wilfred D'Sa - INC - 9967 votes
Curtorim - Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco - INC - 12841 votes
Fatorda - Vijai Sardesai - GFP - 10516 votes
Margao - Digambar Vasant Kamat - INC - 12105 votes
Benaulim - Churchill Alemao - NCP - 9373 votes
Navelim - Luizinho Faleiro - INC - 8183 votes
Cuncolim - Clafasio Dias - INC - 6415 votes
Velim - Filipe Nery Rodrigues - INC - 10417 votes
Quepem - Chandrakant (Babu) Kavlekar - INC - 13525 votes
Curchorem - Nilesh Cabral - BJP - 12830 votes
Sanvordem - Deepak Prabhu Pauskar - MAG - 14575 votes
Sanguem Prasad S. Gaonkar - IND - 7636 votes
Canacona - Isidore Aleixinho Fernandes - INC - 10853 votes