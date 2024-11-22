Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumors: Abhishek’s puzzling tweet stirs curiosity; 'Missing someone..'

Abhishek Bachchan's cryptic tweet amid divorce rumors with Aishwarya Rai sparks curiosity. Amitabh Bachchan urges people to ignore baseless speculations about their personal lives.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 22, 2024, 2:45 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 22, 2024, 2:45 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan’s latest movie, I Want to Talk, has generated a positive response from critics, with many praising his performance. However, the actor has found himself in the middle of personal speculation, particularly regarding rumors of a split from his wife, Aishwarya Rai.

article_image2

Amid the buzz surrounding his personal life, Abhishek recently shared an intriguing statement on Twitter. Posting a clip from I Want to Talk, he wrote, “Missing someone is okay, but remember the other person knows it!” The moving comment attracted attention and led to more discussions regarding his mental state.

 

article_image3

While his cryptic tweet has caught the public’s eye, Abhishek's father, Amitabh Bachchan, has addressed the ongoing rumors indirectly. In a blog post, he expressed his thoughts on the nature of speculations, calling them “untruths” that thrive without proper verification. He urged people to disregard such baseless claims.

 

article_image4

Amitabh also emphasized the role of content creators in shaping public perceptions. He pointed out that reactions, whether positive or negative, are part of a creator’s responsibility. Despite the potential harm speculations cause, he urged readers to understand the business aspect of such sensationalism.

 

article_image5

In this turbulent time, both Abhishek and Amitabh seem to remain focused on their respective careers. While the media continues to stir controversy, the Bachchan family remains resolute in facing challenges. The actor’s recent film continues to garner attention, while the personal rumors are left to play out in the public sphere.

