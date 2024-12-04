Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde to take oath as Maharashtra Deputy CM

Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde finally accepted the post of deputy to Devendra Fadnavis in the new government and will take oath alongside his colleague, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, tomorrow.

Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde finally accepted the post of deputy to Devendra Fadnavis in the new government and will take oath alongside his colleague, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, tomorrow (December 5). Reports claim that during a meeting with Shiv Sena leaders at his Varsha home, Shinde consented to serve as deputy chief minister. They said that all of the party leaders had been successful in persuading him to take the CM oath. Leaders said that they are sure he would assume responsibility for the state's growth in the state cabinet.

Earlier, Fadnavis was chosen as the new CM. All the three major Mahayuti allies — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — together staked claim to form the new government.

At their joint press conference, Fadnavis said he had requested Shinde to accept the position of deputy CM, to which the Shiv Sena chief said he will confirm his role by evening. He backed Fadnavis as CM, just like the BJP leader did for him two-and-a-half years ago when he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis, who met Governor CP Radhakrishnan today and staked claim to form government, had expressed hope after the meeting that Shinde would join government. Fadnavis expressed "particular appreciation" to Shinde, saying, "I asked Eknath Shinde to stay in the cabinet yesterday, and I hope he will. We have been working together to make choices and will continue to do so; the Chief Minister position is only a technical arrangement between us."

Shinde has been unwell over the past few days. His decision to head to his village in Satara district last week had sparked speculation that he was unhappy over the way the new government was shaping up.

Latest Videos