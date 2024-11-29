Was Sambhal violence pre-planned? Masked rioters caught breaking CCTV cameras (WATCH)

Videos have emerged indicating, as per reports, that the violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday was pre-planned. 

Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

Tension had been brewing in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal since November 19 when the court ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid and it was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Violence intensified on November 24, over the mosque survey as miscreants started stone-pelting and set public property on fire. Four people died during the clashes.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia arrived at the scene to monitor the situation and issued a stern warning to the miscreants. Condemning the attack, UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya vowed to take strict action against those responsible for the violence.

Now, several videos have emerged indicating, as per reports, that the violence in Sambhal was pre-planned. CCTV footage showed rioters breaking cameras before pelting stones and attacking police personnel. Many individuals in the footage are seen wearing masks to hide their identities. 

Also read: Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

According to reports, the footage, captured in areas such as Mohalla Kot Garvi near Jama Masjid, shows masked men gathering and preparing for the attack. While several cameras were destroyed, some remained intact, providing crucial evidence for the police to identify the culprits.

Drone footage and additional CCTV recordings are being currently analysed to track down the accused.

So far, police have filed cases against 3,750 unidentified individuals and arrested 25 people. 

Supreme Court pauses trial, next hearing in January

The Supreme Court on Friday paused trial court proceedings in connection with the survey of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid until January 8 and expressed its hope and confidence that the trial court would hold off on conducting the survey until the High Court issued the necessary instructions.

The court ruled, a day after the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee in Sambhal filed a case in the Supreme Court on Thursday, contesting a district court's November 19 ruling that ordered a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The court stated, "We hope and trust that the trial court will not proceed further until the High Court passes appropriate orders."

Earlier on Tuesday, a petition was filed in Allahabad High Court to investigate the Sambhal violence.

