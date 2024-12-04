Vincerx Pharma Stock Gets Retail Followers Buzzing With Big Layoff Plans To Sustain Cancer Drug Trials

The company's plans include a 55% reduction in force and exploring strategic alternatives such as out-licensing, mergers, or asset sales.

First Published Dec 4, 2024, 9:44 PM IST

Shares of Vincerx Pharma saw volatile trading on Wednesday, swinging between gains and losses after the company unveiled significant cost-cutting measures. 

The moves are aimed at advancing its VIP943 program, a cancer treatment for leukemias and myelodysplastic syndrome, the company said.

Vincerx CEO Ahmed Hamdy reiterated the company’s commitment to VIP943, highlighting positive early results from the Phase 1 dose-escalation study. 

The trial showed promising safety and efficacy, with a relapsed AML patient achieving complete remission with incomplete blood count recovery (CRi) and a higher-risk MDS patient achieving complete remission with leukemic cells (CRL). 

Notably, the CRi patient showed significant improvement, with their bone marrow revealing only 1% cancer cells after seven months.

To ensure the continued development of VIP943, Vincerx is taking aggressive steps to streamline operations and focus resources on the trial’s advancement. 

That includes a 55% reduction in force and exploring strategic alternatives such as out-licensing, mergers, or asset sales. 

The company also announced plans to engage a financial advisor to guide the strategic review process.

VINC sentiment and message volume Dec 4 .png VINC sentiment and message volume Dec 4 as of 10:45 am ET | source: Stocktwits

Retail activity surrounding VINC surged, with message volume on Stocktwits reaching the second-highest level in the past year, while sentiment remained ‘bullish’. 

One watcher speculated that a reverse stock split or partnership deal could be in the works.

Vincerx’s stock has struggled, losing over 75% of its value year-to-date. 

As of Oct. 31, the company had $8.4 million in cash and is actively pursuing partnerships to advance other oncology treatments, including VIP236 for solid tumors and enitociclib for leukemia.

