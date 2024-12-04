Indian Navy gets 2nd Adani Defence-made Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone

The Indian Navy has initiated the induction of its second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone, enhancing maritime force capabilities to monitor shipping lines and mitigate piracy risks.

Anish Kumar
Dec 4, 2024

New Delhi: Indian Navy on Wednesday initiated the induction process of second Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone, procured from Adani Defence and Aerospace, at Porbandar in Gujarat. 

The Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone would further enhance the country’s maritime forces' capabilities to monitor shipping lines and mitigate piracy risks.

It must be noted that the first Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone was delivered to the force in February this year in the presence of the then Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

A version of the Israel's Hermes 900 medium-altitude long-endurance UAV, the Drishti-10 Starliner surveillance drone is an advanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) platform with 36 hours endurance and 450-kg payload capacity.

It is an all-weather military platform which has clearance to fly in both segregated and unsegregated airspace.

The drone system is equipped with state-of-the-art sensors, enhanced endurance, and advanced communication capabilities as well as new-age technologies like Automatic Take Off and Landing (ATOL). 

It can fly at altitudes of 10,000 to 30,000 feet.

