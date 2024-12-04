Kerala: Wayanad disaster classified as "severe nature" by Centre; Rs 2,219 cr relief package under review

The Union government has classified the Wayanad disaster as "severe" and is reviewing a Rs 2,219 crore relief package, with Kerala seeking aid to support victims.

First Published Dec 4, 2024, 6:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 6:52 PM IST

New Delhi: The Union government has classified the Wayanad disaster as a "disaster of a severe nature", with an inter-ministerial committee currently reviewing a proposed relief package worth Rs 2,219 crore. The final aid amount will be determined based on established guidelines. Kerala had originally requested the disaster to be classified as "disaster of a severe nature".

However, it remains uncertain whether the central government has granted the requested "Level 3" classification. Clarification on this matter is still awaited. Victims of the disaster in Wayanad have been enduring prolonged hardship, and the current compensation under central regulations is seen as inadequate.

Wayanad has suffered losses exceeding Rs 2,000 crore. To address the situation, Priyanka Gandhi met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to urge the government to provide a relief package for Wayanad. The meeting included MPs from both the UDF and LDF, who also requested an aid package of Rs 2,221 crore. Amit Shah assured them that the details of the relief package, including the aid already provided and the additional assistance under consideration, would be made available the following day.

Currently, Kerala has Rs 783 crore in its State Disaster Relief Fund, and it received Rs 153 crore on November 16 to support air force rescue operations and debris removal.

