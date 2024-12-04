'Spit on my picture, beat with shoes': Posters targeting Bangladesh's Yunus surface in Bengal (WATCH)

Posters of Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's chief adviser, surfaced on social media in West Bengal with derogatory words written next to his image.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 6:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 6:23 PM IST

Amid escalating tensions between India and Bangladesh regarding attacks on minorities and desecration of the Indian tricolour in Bangladesh, posters of Muhammad Yunus, the neighbouring country's chief adviser, surfaced on social media in West Bengal with derogatory words written next to his image.

The posters were spotted pasted on roads with message 'spit on my picture and beat it with shoes' written on it. The images quickly went viral on social media.

"We are looking into whether such posters with objectionable messages against another country have been displayed. If we find anything, the administration will take appropriate action to remove them," an official said, reported news agency PTI.

The posters are likely an expression of anger and frustration in response to the alleged disrespect shown towards India and its national symbols by some people in Bangladesh.

The BJP legislator said those responsible for the posters may have been reacting to the inaction of Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, accusing him of failing to curb the persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, particularly Hindus.

The tension between the two neighbours simmering since August 5 aggravated further with the arrest of the Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das last week.

Chinmoy Krishna Das, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested last month at Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while en route to attend a rally in Chattogram. His arrest has sparked widespread concerns over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh.

