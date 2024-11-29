Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

The Supreme Court paused the trial court proceedings regarding the Shahi Jama Masjid survey in Sambhal until January 8, pending High Court instructions. This follows violent clashes between police and residents during a court-ordered mosque examination, resulting in fatalities and injuries.

The Supreme Court on Friday paused trial court proceedings in connection with the survey of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid until January 8 and expressed its hope and confidence that the trial court would hold off on conducting the survey until the High Court issued the necessary instructions.

The court's ruling was made a day after the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee in Sambhal filed a case in the Supreme Court on Thursday, contesting a district court's November 19 ruling that ordered a survey of the Mughal-era mosque. The court stated, "We hope and trust that the trial court will not proceed further until the High Court passes appropriate orders."

“Till the matter is listed before the High Court, any further proceedings will be in terms of the order passed. We have not expressed any opinion on the merits of the matter. Parties may move the application if required," the order by a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar stated.

"At this point, we don't want to speak. We'll hold off on that. However, kindly ensure that harmony and peace are upheld. We must maintain complete neutrality," the bench said.

The court stated, "No further steps in the suit without permission of the High Court," preventing the trial court from acting until January 8. No action will be taken by the trial court until January 8.

Violent clashes in Sambhal

Earlier this week, a court-ordered examination of the mosque caused violent fights between the police and the residents in Sambhal, resulting in chaos and many fatalities. They attempted to stop the police from entering the mosque as the throng grew to around a thousand individuals. A few members of the mob hurled stones at the police officers on the scene. Additionally, the crowd burned almost 10 cars. The cops used tear gas in response. More than 30 police officers were hurt and three others were murdered in the confusion.

Following the violence, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a three-member judicial inquiry commission to investigate the riots. The commission has been directed to submit its report within two months.

