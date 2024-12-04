Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding PHOTOS OUT: Actress dons golden kanjivaram saree

The actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married. The first images of the pair from their wedding ceremony have surfaced on the internet.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's long-awaited wedding has made headlines. Today's event, which took place at Hyderabad's historic Annapurna Studios, seamlessly blends custom and heritage, resulting in a really spectacular occasion. Though it promises to be a star-studded affair, the wedding will have an intimate and close-knit feel, which adds to its allure.

The two stars, engaged in August of this year, will marry in a big yet private ceremony at Hyderabad's famed Annapurna Studios. The couple's first images from their wedding day have also surfaced online.

Naga Chaitanya, dressed in a pancha (a kind of dhoti), appeared to be fully absorbed in the wedding ceremonies.

Sobhita Dhulipala looked stunning in a Kanjivaram silk saree embellished with genuine gold zari, a nod to her cultural background.

A fresh photo of Sobhita from her wedding ceremony has surfaced online, showing her taking part in the rites with her parents.

Several celebs, including Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, and Allu Arjun, are expected to attend the wedding. According to sources, Nagarjuna and his family have invited the top names from the Telugu cinema industry.

These include Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the Akkineni and Daggubati dynasties, NTR, Ram Charan, and Upasana Konidela, as well as Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar.

Chay, as he is generally known, married Sobhita at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, a venue rich in family history. Founded in 1976 by his grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this landmark 22-acre property in Banjara Hills represents cinematic legacy and family pride. The couple's wedding ceremony allegedly lasted eight hours, respecting ageless traditions and cultural rites.

Naga Arjuna posted beautiful pictures of bride and groom amd added caption "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives.

This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. 💛 I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude. 🙏 #SoChay #SobhitaDhulipala @chay_akkineni"

