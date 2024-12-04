Army man asked about what if situation like Bangladesh occurs in India. His response wins hearts (WATCH)

Amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh over religious atrocities against minorities especially Hindus, a video capturing the confident response of an Indian Army officer has set social media abuzz.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 7:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 7:07 PM IST

In the video, the officer, donned in his uniform, responds to a man's question about how the Indian Army would handle a similar situation should it arise in India.

A friend has asked, "What are your preparations if a situation like Bangladesh occurs in India?" the officer can be heard saying in the video. The officer’s response, delivered with calm determination, has struck a chord with citizens across the nation.

"Aise halat lane k lie sabse phle humare upar se guzarna padega. Aur itna aasan nhi h hmare upar se guzarna. So, you guys can relax and enjoy. Humare rehte hue aanch b nhi aayegi. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Jai Shree Ram," he says in the video.

Translated, the officer asserts that anyone attempting to bring chaos to India would first have to face the Indian Army, a feat far from easy. He reassures citizens to stay calm, promising their safety under the Army’s vigilant watch.

The video’s patriotic tone has sparked a wave of admiration online, with people lauding the officer's confidence and dedication.

 

 

Bangladesh's Hindu minority, which makes up around 8 percent of the country's 170 million population, has been the target of more than 200 attacks across 50 districts since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government on August 5.

Also read: 'Spit on my picture, beat with shoes': Posters targeting Bangladesh's Yunus surface in Bengal (WATCH)

