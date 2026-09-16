J&K Dy CM Surinder Choudhary assured daily wagers of regularisation. He advised NHM employees against agitations, stating a committee is examining the framework. NHM staff are protesting for equal pay and permanent status, warning of intensified strikes.

Dy CM Assures Regularisation, Advises Against Agitation

Reaffirming the administration's commitment to addressing long-pending workforce demands, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary assured that all daily wagers in the Union Territory will be regularised soon, while advising National Health Mission (NHM) employees against agitations over the centrally sponsored scheme. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that a dedicated committee has already been constituted to examine the framework for regularisation and assured that the government is working towards addressing the concerns of daily wagers within its five-year tenure.

"The committee is in place, and our promise is for 5 years, not a 2-year promise. NHM is a centrally sponsored scheme, so creating drama won't achieve anything. This is a centrally sponsored scheme, and as far as the daily wagers are concerned, we have to regularise all of them. We will do it very soon," Choudhary said.

NHM Employees Continue Protest For Fair Pay

Choudhary's remarks came after NHM employees launched a fresh 72-hour pen-down strike on September 12, a day after their previous 72-hour strike ended. Meanwhile, the protesting NHM employees have been raising several demands, including equal pay for equal work, implementation of a fair transfer policy and regularisation of their services.

The employees have said that they have been working for several years and continue to discharge their duties during emergencies and difficult weather conditions. One of the protesting employees said that NHM workers have been serving people around the clock and continue to report for duty during emergencies irrespective of weather conditions.

“Our demands include equal work, equal pay and implementation of a fair transfer policy. We want to be permanent. If they can’t make us permanent, at least increase our salary,” she said.

“But when it is about increasing salary, what is the problem?” she questioned, adding that employees would continue their protest until their demands were addressed.

The employee also warned that if their demands remain unresolved, NHM workers could consider intensifying their agitation and may go on a hunger strike in the future.

Impact on Healthcare Services

The ongoing protest has raised concerns over the possible impact on healthcare services, with NHM employees being associated with various health-related services across Jammu and Kashmir.

The employees have been seeking government intervention to resolve their long-pending issues and provide clarity on their employment status. A patient who had come for treatment also urged the government to engage with the protesting employees and resolve their demands at the earliest, stressing the importance of ensuring that essential medical services are not disrupted.