Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens to be 'Vocal for Local' during the upcoming festive season. In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, he called for prioritising 'Made in India' products to support local artisans and boost the country's self-reliance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to embrace the 'Vocal for Local' initiative during the upcoming festive season and prioritise purchasing 'Made in India' products to strengthen the path toward self-reliance.

Addressing the nation during his monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat', the Prime Minister highlighted the upcoming festivals and called for honouring local artisans and craftspeople. "Our festivals and celebrations not only uphold our traditions but also provide us with opportunities to connect with one another. In the coming days, we are set to celebrate several more significant festivals. The holy festival of Janmashtami falls on September 4th. We will also celebrate Vishwakarma Puja in September. On this occasion, we should honour the artisans, craftspeople, and Vishwakarma friends in our communities. Deepawali is also approaching in a few months, and preparations for it are already gradually underway. During this festive season, I once again urge you to be 'Vocal for Local.' Being 'Vocal for Local' does not merely mean buying earthen lamps; the vision behind it is much broader," PM Modi said.

PM's Appeal to Influencers

The Prime Minister also called upon the creative community and influencers to help spread the message of self-reliance. "Whatever item we purchase for our homes, do ensure to see that it is made in India. The path to India becoming self-reliant will be paved only by taking pride in products made in India. It is also our responsibility to convey this message to as many people as possible. Our friends from the creative world, influencers, and celebrities also have a significant role to play in that. I urge you to personally embrace the 'Vocal for Local' spirit and inspire others to do the same," he added.

What is 'Vocal for Local'?

Vocal for Local' is a national movement, spearheaded by the Central Government and actively promoted by NITI Aayog, with the aim of encouraging consumers to prioritise domestically produced goods and services. At its core, the initiative seeks to strengthen India's economic foundation by empowering local businesses, boosting employment, and enhancing the country's manufacturing capabilities--thereby advancing the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Upcoming Festivals Explained

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapad, and is celebrated with special fervour in Mathura, his birthplace, and in Vrindavan, where he spent his childhood. While, Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali. The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)