PM Modi, in his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, praised citizen-led sanitation initiatives and grassroots entrepreneurship, citing examples from UP, the Amarnath Yatra, Nagaland, and Odisha to showcase the power of public participation in social change.

Addressing the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted citizen-led sanitation initiatives and grassroots entrepreneurship, emphasising the role of public participation in bringing about wider social change.

Speaking about cleanliness initiatives across the country, PM Modi stressed how collective resolve at the local level can transform the identity and character of a place. "Cleanliness has a very great quality. When the resolve to keep a place clean becomes the people's own resolve, the change does not remain limited only to cleanliness. It transforms the very identity of that place. Such efforts for cleanliness across different parts of the country inspire us continuously... Whether it is our villages or cities, our rivers or pilgrimage sites--their identity is shaped by our conduct. And when cleanliness becomes a part of that conduct, the beauty of the place is further enhanced," PM Modi said.

Citizen-Led Cleanliness Drives

Clean-Up Patwai in Uttar Pradesh

The Prime Minister cited the example of two youths in Uttar Pradesh who mobilised local residents and formed a team to undertake sanitation drives. "There is a village in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh--Patwai. There, two friends named Aakash and Rohan saw that their surrounding area had become filled with filth. That was all it took--Aakash and Rohan picked up trash bags and set out to clean. Gradually, other youth also started joining them. A team was formed as well, named 'Clean-Up Patwai'. These youngsters have so far cleaned four Ganga ghats. They have removed more than one ton of plastic waste. They have cleaned numerous ponds and public places," he said.

Sanitation Efforts at Amarnath Yatra

PM Modi also highlighted the public participation and waste management efforts undertaken during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. "This time during the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra as well, a similar inspiring picture of cleanliness and public participation was witnessed. On difficult terrains, thousands of sanitation workers remained engaged in service day and night. During this year's yatra, more than 400 metric tonnes of waste were collected and processed. I particularly liked one aspect of this effort: devotees also became active participants in this cleanliness drive. More than 16 thousand pilgrims took the pledge of cleanliness," the Prime Minister said.

"Over 10 thousand pilgrims were also awarded the 'Responsible Yatri' Certificate. A very unique experiment took place here as well--dung from horses and mules along the pilgrimage route was converted into biogas, and from that very clean energy, the 'Swachh Jyot' was lit. In other words, in this sacred journey to Baba Barfani, cleanliness too became a form of service and faith," he added.

Grassroots Entrepreneurship and Empowerment

Turning towards floriculture, PM Modi spoke about Vesalu Puro from Nagaland, who turned her hobby of flower cultivation into a successful business.

Floriculture Success in Nagaland

Speaking about her journey, the Prime Minister said she identified the potential in floriculture and expanded her efforts with training and scientific guidance. "My dear countrymen, sometimes a small hobby of ours opens up the path to great potential in life. The journey of Vesalu Puro ji from the Phek district of Nagaland is also somewhat similar. Vesalu ji grew up in a farming family. From childhood, she had seen her parents farming, and she herself was very fond of flowers. In the year 2021, driven by this very hobby, she started growing flowers on a small scale. Gradually, she began to see potential in it. She observed that whether it is weddings or other festivals, the demand for flowers is always there. Vesalu ji decided to take this hobby forward," PM Modi said.

"In this journey, she received training in scientific floriculture from the local Krishi Vigyan Kendra, and then, on just a quarter-acre of land, she planted thousands of gladiolus plants. In the very first attempt, more than 5,000 flowers bloomed. Friends, this success became a new beginning for Vesalu ji. She expanded flower cultivation even further. The flowers that were once confined to the local market are now travelling from Nagaland to cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Vesalu Puro ji's journey shows us that when a hobby is combined with hard work and proper guidance, it can open the door to new possibilities," he added.

Forest Conservation and Eco-Tourism in Odisha

The Prime Minister further highlighted the story of Maithili Bhue from Odisha's Debrigarh region, praising her efforts to lead local women towards forest conservation and eco-tourism. Speaking about how her initiative brought a positive change to the local community, PM Modi said, "There are many people around us who initiate a small effort; that effort transforms the lives of countless others. There is a village named 'Dhodrokusum' in the Debrigarh region of Odisha. Until a few years ago, Maithili Bhue ji from this village would visit the forest almost daily--sometimes to gather firewood, at other times to collect Mahua flowers and Kendu leaves, or to harvest bamboo shoots and other forest produce. The forest met many of the needs of her family and numerous others in the area; however, Maithili ji then became associated with Debrigarh Eco-Tourism. This marked a shift in her relationship with the forest, taking it towards a new direction."

"Forest conservation now became a means of livelihood for her. This transformation in Maithili ji's life inspired other women as well. Today, more than 60 women are actively involved in forest conservation. Some have taken up the responsibility of protecting wildlife, others are engaged in developing grasslands, and some are contributing to eco-tourism activities," the Prime Minister added. (ANI)