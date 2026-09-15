BJP National President Nitin Nabin will visit Ujjain on September 17 for PM Modi's birthday. MP CM Mohan Yadav announced a 'Vikas Ka Deepak' will be lit in the city, marking the start of a month-long 'Sewa Sankalp' campaign in the state.

CM Yadav Announces Grand Celebrations for PM's Birthday

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday announced that BJP National President Nitin Nabin will visit Ujjain on September 17 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“National President Nitin Nabin is coming to Ujjain on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. A programme to lit "Vikas Ka Deepak" will be organised in the city of Baba Mahakal,” the Chief Minister said.

State-wide 'Sewa Sankalp' Campaign

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, CM Yadav outlined a series of grand events and developmental celebrations planned across the state to commemorate the Prime Minister's birthday, centred around public service and local growth. The state will launch a month-long Sewa Sankalp campaign on September 17 to celebrate PM Modi's dedicated public life and leadership. A mega Deepotsav event will take place in the holy city of Ujjain, where a "Vikas Ka Deepak" will be lit to honour the vision for the region's progress.

CM Yadav expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for granting the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park to Madhya Pradesh. He emphasised that the initiative opens massive employment avenues, already directly benefiting over 6,000 local farmers. “The PM MITRA Park has immense potential for creating employment, and more than 6,000 farmers are benefiting from it,” he said. Highlighting PM Modi's track record—first as Chief Minister of Gujarat and now as Prime Minister—CM Yadav noted that his leadership continues to elevate India's global stature.

State BJP President Confirms Proposed Visit

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh BJP president Hemant Khandelwal on Monday said BJP chief Nitin Nabin is likely to visit the state on September 17. Khandelwal made the remarks while speaking to reporters at BJP headquarters in the state capital Bhopal after an idol of Lord Ganesha was installed at the party's office on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

“Nitin Nabinji's visit to the state is proposed on September 17. Once it is finalised, we will inform you about the programme. A visit to Mahakal temple in Ujjain is also proposed. As soon as the national leadership gives its approval, we will share the details,” Khandelwal said.

He added that the proposed visit would coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday and the beginning of programmes planned by the BJP in the state. “On that day, which is PM Modi ji's birthday, the programmes under the Seva-Sankalp campaign will commence. As part of the campaign, a major Deepotsav programme will be organised from the booth level to religious and public places across the state,” Khandelwal said.

He added that one or two locations have been identified in every district for the celebrations, along with some major locations at the state level. “A major Deepotsav programme will also be held at Mahakal Lok in Ujjain. We, along with our Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and state in-charge Mahendra Singh, had requested party chief Nitin Nabin to join the event. As soon as the visit is finalised, we will inform you,” he said.

Khandelwal said there is a tradition of installing Lord Ganesha's idol at the Bharatiya Janata Party office. “Following the same tradition, we installed the idol today. I pray to Lord Ganesha to bring prosperity to the country,” he said.