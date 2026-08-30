In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, PM Modi praised 'Mission ShaktiSAT,' highlighting the initiative uniting 12,000 girls from 108 nations. The project, led by Space Kidz India, aims to send a student-built satellite into lunar orbit in 2026.

PM Modi Hails Global Initiative for Girls in Space

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday during the 137th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat ', highlighted India's growing leadership in space technology and women-led development and heaped praise on the 'Mission ShaktiSAT' initiative. The Prime Minister said that the mission is uniting thousands of girl students from across the world to learn satellite technology and innovation.

In his address to the nation, PM Modi said, "Today, the dreams of our daughters are soaring from Earth to space, and you'll be proud to know that India is uniting thousands of girls around the world who share these dreams. This initiative is called Mission ShaktiSAT. Through this mission, 12,000 girl students from 108 countries are getting the opportunity to learn satellite technology and advance in the field of innovation."

Expanding Reach to Remote Corners

The Prime Minister emphasised that the initiative is not just limited to urban centres but is reaching the most remote corners of the country. "On August 23, National Space Day, a beautiful image of this mission was seen in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The second phase of Mission ShaktiSAT began at Gautam Buddha University. On this occasion, approximately 100 girl students from different countries and India gathered together. Selected girl students from remote areas of India are also participating," the PM said.

Ambitious Goal: A Lunar Orbit Satellite

Elaborating on the ambitious technical goal of the mission, PM Modi revealed that the project aims to reach beyond the Earth's orbit. "The goal of this entire effort is very special. A satellite, built entirely with the participation of girl students, is being prepared to be sent into the Moon's orbit. Friends, I am confident that many of these girl students will make their mark in the fields of science, technology, and innovation in the future," he added.

The Prime Minister further reiterated that India is becoming a central hub for nurturing the aspirations of young women globally in the field of space exploration. "Today the flight of our daughters' dreams is soaring from the earth to outer space. And you will be proud to know that India is bringing together thousands of daughters who are nurturing such dreams, from across the globe. This initiative is named 'Mission ShaktiSAT.' Through it, 12,000 girl students from 108 countries are getting the opportunity to learn satellite technology and to advance in the field of innovation," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister expressed his immense confidence in the potential of the participants. "The goal of this entire initiative is truly special: preparations are underway to send a satellite--developed entirely through the participation of female students--into lunar orbit. Friends, I am confident that many of these students will carve out a distinct identity for themselves in the fields of science, technology, and innovation in the future."

Inside Mission ShaktiSAT

Mission ShakthiSAT is emerging as a powerful international platform championing girls' leadership and participation in space exploration. It is spearheaded by Srimathy Kesan, founder and CEO of Chennai-based Space Kidz India. It aims to unite 12,000 young girls across 108 nations in real-time satellite projects, stepping into a world of innovation and collaboration.

Comprehensive Training and Development

Students complete a 21-module space program designed by international professors from the US, Europe, and India. Participants receive roughly 120 hours of online training covering spacecraft systems, programming, and payload development. One representative student from each participating country travels to India for hands-on integration and leadership workshops.

Launch Details and Key Supporters

The mission has been scheduled for launch from India in September 2026. Two payloads are planned - one for low Earth orbit and another destined for a lunar trajectory. the mission is supported by ISRO IN-SPACe and UK-based Meridian Space Command. (ANI)