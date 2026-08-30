MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited flood-hit Chitrakoot to review relief operations. Heavy rains caused the Mandakini River to overflow, resulting in significant property damage but no casualties. Over 700 people have been rescued.

CM Mohan Yadav Visits Flood-Hit Chitrakoot

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday arrived in Chitrakoot and interacted with flood-affected people at the Chitrakoot Development Authority's shelter, assuring them of all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister will inspect the flood-affected areas along the Mandakini River and review the relief and rescue operations being carried out by the administration. Chitrakoot MLA Surendra Singh Gaharwar and Rewa Commissioner Shailendra Singh accompanied the Chief Minister on the helicopter flight to Chitrakoot.

Speaking during his visit, Yadav said the floods had caused considerable damage but there had been no loss of life. He said he had met flood-affected people and brought administrative officials to the area to oversee relief measures and address the challenges arising after the floods. "The flood has caused considerable damage. There has been no loss of life. I have met with the flood victims. I have also brought all the administrative officials here. These officials will stay here for 2-3 days and are issuing instructions to manage the challenges following the flood...," he said.

Over 700 Rescued Amid Widespread Flooding

Satna Collector Satish Kumar said heavy rainfall had caused the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot to rise about six metres above the maximum flood level, although the situation was now normalising and no casualties had been reported. "Satna district received 10 to 12 centimetres of rainfall within three to four hours across most areas. Consequently, all rivers and streams in the district are in spate. Regarding the Mandakini River in Chitrakoot, the water level rose to about six metres above the maximum flood level. While the situation is currently normalising, the high water levels caused damage to some houses and shops in certain areas," Kumar told ANI.

He added, "No loss of human life has been reported so far, although water entered people's properties. We inspected the site today and found that a bridge leading to Nayagaon has been washed away. Relief camps are being organised for flood-affected families. Four camps have been set up in Chitrakoot, with 10 across the entire district. More than 500 people stayed in these camps last night, although some returned to their homes this evening as conditions improved. More than 700 people have been rescued, with SDRF teams deployed on the ground. Yesterday, due to disrupted access routes, we also secured air support from the Government of India through the State Government."

Chitrakoot MLA Surendra Singh Gaharwar and Rewa Commissioner Shailendra Singh accompanied the Chief Minister on the helicopter flight to Chitrakoot. More than 350 people have been rescued across Madhya Pradesh's Satna district amid a flood-like situation triggered by rising water levels, with the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams continuing rescue operations even at night, the district administration said.

Further, relief and rescue operations by helicopter began in Chitrakoot, where an Army helicopter rescued two people and safely transported them, the Collector said in a post on X. "#Relief and rescue operations by helicopter began in Chitrakoot, Satna district. The army helicopter that reached Chitrakoot rescued two people and safely transported them," Collector Satna informed in another post on X.

The district administration has also issued an advisory to people in flood-affected areas of Chitrakoot, urging them to move to temporary shelters set up by the administration. "The water level will rise higher than where you are currently. As the water level continues to rise, you will find yourselves in a dangerous situation. Therefore, please move to the temporary shelters set up by the administration and take refuge," the announcement said.

In Birsinghpur, a man identified as Ashok Dohar, who was surrounded by water on all sides, was rescued by the SDRF team. Tehsildar of Birsinghpur Shailendra Sharma, Naib Tehsildar of Jaitwara Jyoti Patel and other administrative officials were present during the rescue operation.

Administration on High Alert, Urges Caution

The Municipal Corporation is also making continuous announcements in the Jignahat and Kriplapur areas, informing residents about the arrangements at temporary shelters in Najirabad and Kriplapur. "The Municipal Corporation #Satna is continuously making announcements in the Jignahat and Kriplapur areas, and information is also being provided about the arrangements made in the temporary shelter established by the Municipal Corporation in the Najirabad and Kriplapur areas," the post read.

Meanwhile, the Chitrakoot district administration was put on high alert after the Mandakini River's water level rose sharply, triggering a flood-like situation in low-lying areas, including Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada. Chitrakoot Police said drone cameras were being used to monitor the affected areas and water flow. "Due to the rising water levels of the Mandakini River, a flood-like situation has arisen in the Ram Ghat and Nirmohi Akhada areas," police said on X.

The District Magistrate said the situation was under control and urged people to follow the administration's instructions and stay away from the river and ghats. NDRF and SDRF teams are conducting rescue operations and evacuating stranded pilgrims and locals to safer locations. Essential supplies, including food and medicines, are also being provided to those affected. (ANI)