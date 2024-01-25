Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur (WATCH)

    Macron's visit, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, is a precursor to his role as the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

    PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 25, 2024, 7:02 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a joint roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan, reinforcing the strong ties between India and France. The leaders first met at Jaipur's historic Jantar Mantar, symbolizing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

    Macron's visit, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, is a precursor to his role as the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The joint roadshow showcased the enduring camaraderie and collaborative spirit shared by India and France.

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi

    The meeting at Jantar Mantar, one of the world's oldest astronomical observatories featuring the largest stone sundial, was marked by a warm embrace between Modi and Macron. The visit holds significance as Macron is invited as the chief guest for India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

    Emmanuel Macron's presence in India is part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations. This visit follows Macron's previous trips to India, including a state visit in March 2018 and an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Macron has also hosted PM Modi in France on four occasions.

    Accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture), Macron's visit emphasizes the multifaceted nature of Indo-French relations.

    Derek O'Brien accuses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of undermining Mamata Banerjee in alliance debacle

    A C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs, and mid-caps, along with other eminent personalities like ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, is part of the entourage accompanying the French President during his visit.

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2024, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi AJR

    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi

    Kerala government approves additional fund of Rs 10 crore for Keraleeyam rkn

    Kerala government approves additional fund of Rs 10 crore for Keraleeyam

    Derek O'Brien accuses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of undermining Mamata Banerjee in alliance debacle AJR

    Derek O'Brien accuses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of undermining Mamata Banerjee in alliance debacle

    Kerala: ED seizes Rs 212 cr property of 'High Rich' company in investment fraud case rkn

    Kerala: ED seizes Rs 212 cr property of 'High Rich' company in investment fraud case

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day: Designing home spaces inspired by India's diversity RKK

    Republic Day: Designing home spaces inspired by India's diversity

    Russian woman, Darya Trepova, receives 27-year prison term for cafe bomb killing AJR

    Russian woman, Darya Trepova, receives 27-year prison term for cafe bomb killing

    Palestinian rights group takes UK govt to court, British arms exports license to Israel under scrutiny avv

    Palestinian rights group takes UK govt to court, British arms exports license to Israel under scrutiny

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Karnataka: 'No injustice or humiliation to Jagadish Shettar in Congress party,' says CM Siddaramaiah

    Football After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater osf

    After Julian Alvarez, now Man City secures Argentinian youngster Claudio Echeverri from River Plater

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon