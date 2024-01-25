PM Modi, French President Emmaneul Macron hold roadshow in Jaipur (WATCH)

Macron's visit, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, is a precursor to his role as the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a joint roadshow in Jaipur, Rajasthan, reinforcing the strong ties between India and France. The leaders first met at Jaipur's historic Jantar Mantar, symbolizing the deep-rooted friendship between the two nations.

Macron's visit, marking the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership, is a precursor to his role as the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26. The joint roadshow showcased the enduring camaraderie and collaborative spirit shared by India and France.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi

The meeting at Jantar Mantar, one of the world's oldest astronomical observatories featuring the largest stone sundial, was marked by a warm embrace between Modi and Macron. The visit holds significance as Macron is invited as the chief guest for India's 75th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

Emmanuel Macron's presence in India is part of the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the India-France Strategic Partnership, highlighting the strong diplomatic ties between the two nations. This visit follows Macron's previous trips to India, including a state visit in March 2018 and an official visit in September 2023 for the Delhi G20 Summit. Macron has also hosted PM Modi in France on four occasions.

Accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces), and Rachida Dati (Culture), Macron's visit emphasizes the multifaceted nature of Indo-French relations.

A C-level business delegation of French majors, SMEs, and mid-caps, along with other eminent personalities like ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, is part of the entourage accompanying the French President during his visit.