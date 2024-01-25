Derek O'Brien accuses Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of undermining Mamata Banerjee in alliance debacle

The TMC spokesperson accused Chowdhury of actively working against the alliance under BJP influence. O'Brien claimed that while Chowdhury's voice might be his own, the words are dictated to him by individuals in Delhi.

In the aftermath of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's announcement that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will contest the upcoming general elections independently, the party has laid the blame squarely on Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. TMC MP Derek O'Brien, addressing the media, accused Chowdhury of aligning with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and consistently undermining Mamata Banerjee.

The TMC MP emphasized three main reasons for the alliance's breakdown in Bengal, all pointing to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. He asserted that while the Opposition's INDIA bloc faces several challenges, Chowdhury and the BJP stand out as the primary adversaries.

Republic Day 2024: French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in India for two-day visit

The TMC spokesperson accused Chowdhury of actively working against the alliance under BJP influence. O'Brien claimed that while Chowdhury's voice might be his own, the words are dictated to him by individuals in Delhi. He criticized Chowdhury for not raising concerns about Bengal being deprived of central funds and for endorsing the Enforcement Directorate's actions against the Trinamool Congress.

"Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury holds special press conferences to belittle Mamata Banerjee and barely speaks against BJP leaders," O'Brien remarked.

Despite the strained relations, the Trinamool Congress hinted at potential support for the Congress if it manages to defeat the BJP in the general elections. O'Brien stated, "After the general elections, if the Congress does its job and defeats the BJP on a substantial number of seats, the Trinamool Congress will very much be a part of the front that believes and fights for the Constitution and plurality."

From beaches to temples: Woman seeks divorce after husband takes her to Ayodhya instead of Goa for honeymoon

In attempts to mend ties, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh acknowledged Mamata Banerjee's significance within the INDIA bloc, emphasizing that the bloc couldn't be envisioned without her. Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had criticized the TMC, accusing Banerjee of offering only two seats and labeling her an "opportunist."