    Actor Vinod Raj hands over Rs 1 lakh cheque to Renukaswamy’s wife in Chitradurga

    Actor Vinod Raj visited the family of Renukaswamy, who was tragically murdered, offering a Rs 1 lakh check to the widow, Sahana. Expressing deep sorrow and emphasizing the importance of support and prevention of such tragedies, Vinod Raj met with the grieving family. He clarified that his visit was solely to offer condolences and not related to actor Darshan.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 26, 2024, 2:30 PM IST

    Actor Vinod Raj recently visited the family of Renukaswamy, who was tragically murdered and handed over a Rs 1 lakh check to the deceased’s wife, Sahana. His visit came three days after the incident, offering condolences and financial support.

    Actor Vinod Raj recently made a compassionate visit to the home of Renukaswamy, who was tragically murdered. Three days after the incident, Vinod Raj presented a Rs 1 lakh check to Sahana, Renukaswamy’s widow, as a gesture of support during this difficult time.

    'Actor Darshan has not changed even after repentance': Ex-jail officer Satish

    Speaking to the media after his visit, Vinod Raj expressed his deep sorrow over the loss. "I feel as if I have lost my son, who was a pillar of strength for his family," he said. "The family is deeply grieving, and it is heartbreaking to see their condition. We must remember to support one another as human beings. Every life is precious, and it is our responsibility to act wisely."

    Vinod Raj also touched on the impact of such tragic events. "These incidents are the result of extreme circumstances," he noted. "We must be cautious and strive to prevent such events from happening again. As public figures, we need to set a positive example and act with prudence."

    During his visit, Vinod Raj also met with Renukaswamy’s parents. Kashinath Shivana Gowda, Renukaswamy’s father, expressed the family’s profound grief. "Losing our son is devastating," he said. "Our mother is 98 years old and has been suffering deeply. Our son took care of her, and now we are left with this immense loss. We are not aware of the details of the accused but believe they should face appropriate punishment."

    Actor Darshan will get justice if any injustice occured: Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar

    Despite the sombre atmosphere, Vinod Raj’s visit brought some relief to the grieving family. Kashinath added, "We respect Vinod Raj for his empathy and support. His visit has provided some comfort during this difficult time."

    In response to questions about his relationship with actor Darshan, Vinod Raj clarified that his visit to Renukaswamy’s family was independent of any connection with Darshan. "I came here to offer my support and condolences," Vinod Raj explained. "I did not discuss Darshan or his visit. The situation here is severe, and my focus is on helping this family."

