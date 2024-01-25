Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    French President Emmanuel Macron visits Amber Fort in Jaipur ahead of talks, roadshow with PM Modi

    Macron's visit to Amber Fort included interactions with a group of children highlighting India-France friendship. The French president also explored artifacts displayed at temporary stalls near the fort's entrance.

    French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on a visit to Jaipur, India, as part of his two-day state visit, culminating in his role as the chief guest for Republic Day celebrations in Delhi on January 26. The picturesque city was decked up to welcome Macron, who, accompanied by the French delegation, explored iconic sites like the hilltop Amber Palace.

    Later, he was scheduled for a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by official talks at the Rambagh Palace hotel. Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma welcomed the French delegation at the airport, with Prime Minister Modi joining them later.

    The Macron-Modi roadshow, commencing from Jantar Mantar and concluding at Hawa Mahal, promised a blend of official engagements and cultural experiences.

    Macron's visit to Jaipur underscores the strategic importance of India-France ties, with the leaders expected to discuss bilateral cooperation and global issues during their talks at Rambagh Palace.

