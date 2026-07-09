On July 9, petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged despite a surge in international crude oil prices due to West Asian geopolitical tensions. State-owned oil marketing companies have not revised fuel rates since May 25, providing temporary relief to consumers.

Petrol and diesel prices across India remained unchanged on Thursday, July 9, even as international crude oil prices continued their upward march amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia. State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have kept retail fuel prices steady since the last revision on May 25, despite Brent crude gaining on concerns over possible supply disruptions linked to the ongoing US-Iran conflict.

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The sustained rally in Brent crude has once again raised concerns over India's fuel import bill. However, domestic consumers have not seen any fresh revision in petrol and diesel prices. Fuel rates in India are reviewed daily by Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HPCL), but changes are implemented only when global crude prices, exchange rates and refining costs justify an adjustment.

Petrol & Diesel Prices in Major Cities (July 9)

City Petrol (Rs /litre) Diesel (Rs /litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 111.68 Rs 99.56 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

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Industry experts are closely monitoring developments in the Middle East, as any prolonged disruption in crude supplies could influence retail fuel prices in the coming weeks. Although crude oil has risen sharply, government-owned OMCs have maintained price stability for now, offering relief to consumers amid broader inflationary concerns.

Fuel prices continue to differ from one city to another due to variations in state-level Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges and local levies. As a result, motorists in some states pay significantly more than those in others despite a common base price.

Motorists are advised to check the latest city-wise rates before refuelling, especially while travelling across states. Daily price updates are available through the official websites and mobile applications of Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum.

While Brent crude remains volatile, market participants will closely watch geopolitical developments and global supply trends for any indication of future changes in domestic fuel prices. Until then, petrol and diesel prices across India's major cities remain unchanged, providing temporary relief to consumers despite the rally in international oil markets.

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