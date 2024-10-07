Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    People of all religions and sects must respect each other: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted that derogatory remarks against deities, revered figures, or saints of any caste, religion, or sect are unacceptable, and he will not tolerate anarchy under the guise of protest. During a meeting with senior officials to review law and order ahead of upcoming festivals, he stressed the importance of respecting the beliefs of all communities.
     

    People of all religions and sects must respect each other: UP CM Yogi Adityanath anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

    Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated on Monday (Oct 07) that while derogatory remarks against deities, great figures, or saints of any caste, religion, or sect are unacceptable, anarchy in the name of protest will not be tolerated either. During a review of the law and order situation with the Chief Secretary, DGP, Additional Chief Secretary Home, and other senior officials ahead of the upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to respect the beliefs of all sects.

    "Every citizen should have a sense of gratitude towards great figures, but this cannot be imposed on anyone," he said.

    The Chief Minister emphasized that anyone who tampers with faith or makes derogatory remarks against great men, deities, or sects will be dealt with strictly under the law and punished. He also stressed that people of all religions and sects must show mutual respect.

    He made it clear that anarchy, vandalism, or arson in the name of protest will not be tolerated, warning that anyone attempting such actions will face consequences.

    Directing the police administration, the Chief Minister instructed that every district and police station must ensure the Sharadiya Navratri and Vijayadashami festivals are celebrated in an atmosphere of joy, peace, and harmony.

    “Identify those who seek to disrupt the environment and take strict action. Deal firmly with anyone acting against the law,” he ordered.

    The Chief Minister, while issuing instructions for ensuring women's safety, stressed that foot and PRV 112 patrolling should be increased in crowded areas. He emphasized that the safety and convenience of women and girls must be a priority, and all departments should work together to achieve this goal.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jharkhand Government to decide on outsourcing policy, wages, and benefits RBA

    Jharkhand Government to decide on outsourcing policy, wages, and benefits

    BREAKING: Former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai shk

    'No cause of concern, undergoing age-related medical checkups': Ratan Tata refutes hospitalisation rumors

    Karnataka High Court slams BESCOM ask how many years will you take peoples lives vkp

    Karnataka HC slams BESCOM over lineman’s death due to alleged negligence

    Rajasthan Alwar bride scams groom of Rs 65,000, runs away after wedding; Here's what happened RBA

    Rajasthan: Alwar bride scams groom of Rs 65,000, runs away after wedding; Here's what happened

    IAF Uttarakhand War Memorial to flag-off 'Vayu Veer Vijeyta' car rally from Thoise to Tawang AJR

    IAF, Uttarakhand War Memorial to flag-off 'Vayu Veer Vijeyta' car rally from Thoise to Tawang

    Recent Stories

    Jharkhand Government to decide on outsourcing policy, wages, and benefits RBA

    Jharkhand Government to decide on outsourcing policy, wages, and benefits

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge differance'; Here's why ATG

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares cryptic note on making 'huge differance'; Here's why

    BREAKING: Former Tata Sons Chairman Ratan Tata admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai shk

    'No cause of concern, undergoing age-related medical checkups': Ratan Tata refutes hospitalisation rumors

    Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap Rekha publicly? Know truth behind the Slap RBA

    Why did Amitabh Bachchan slap Rekha publicly? Know truth behind the slap

    Karnataka High Court slams BESCOM ask how many years will you take peoples lives vkp

    Karnataka HC slams BESCOM over lineman’s death due to alleged negligence

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon