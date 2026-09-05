PM Narendra Modi is set to visit Vadodara and Navsari on Sep 8. Gujarat will welcome him with the 'Swachhata Se Swagat' initiative, featuring extensive cleanliness and tree plantation drives across the districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Vadodara and Navsari on September 8, where various development projects in Gujarat will be inaugurated and their foundation stones laid, according to a press release issued by the state government.

'Swachhata Se Swagat' Initiative

This time, Gujarat will welcome the Prime Minister through a ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ initiative, recognising the success achieved under his leadership in transforming the cleanliness drive into a mass movement across the country. As part of the campaign, various cleanliness drives have been underway across Vadodara and Navsari districts for the past week, with citizens joining the district administration in sanitation and tree plantation activities.

Prime Minister Modi has consistently engaged with citizens on various aspects of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and has emphasised the importance of public participation in the cleanliness campaign.

“For the cleanliness campaign, along with ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Vishwas’, ‘Sabka Prayas’ is crucial. The current generation has taken the initiative to strengthen the cleanliness drive. Toffee wrappers are no longer thrown on the ground anywhere; instead, children put them in their pockets. Young children now ask elders to avoid littering. Cleanliness is a way of life; cleanliness is a mantra for living,” the Prime Minister said.

The release stated that as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had made significant efforts to boost the state’s tourism potential and transformed cleanliness into a mass movement through the ‘Nirmal Gujarat’ (Clean Gujarat) programme.

Intensive Drive in Vadodara

Under the ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ campaign, the Vadodara district administration has launched an intensive cleanliness and tree plantation drive across the district with the resolve to create a clean, green and healthy Vadodara. So far, approximately 250 villages have been included in the initiative.

According to the release, cleaning operations have covered an area of 313 square kilometres and 505 kilometres of roads and pathways, while around 1,835 metric tonnes of solid waste have been disposed of. The work is currently ongoing in various areas.

During the campaign, garbage, debris and overgrown vegetation have been removed from main roads, public spaces, village squares, panchayat offices, school and Anganwadi premises, health centres and areas surrounding ponds, wells and other water bodies. Systems for the scientific collection, transportation and proper disposal of solid waste have also been strengthened to ensure long-term cleanliness.

Greening Efforts and Public Participation

A similar cleanliness drive has been conducted in Navsari.

Alongside cleanliness, the Forest Department is undertaking tree plantation across the district to promote environmental conservation and increase green cover. Trees are being planted on government land, along roadsides, within school and Anganwadi premises, around ponds and water bodies and at other suitable locations.

The release said special emphasis is being placed on the maintenance, protection, regular watering and overall care of the planted saplings.

Active public participation involving local leaders, voluntary organisations, youth and citizens has been ensured throughout the campaign. Public awareness programmes on cleanliness and environmental conservation are also being organised.

Through the joint ‘Swachhata Se Swagat’ initiative, the state aims to further strengthen the sense of responsibility towards cleanliness and the environment among citizens. (ANI)