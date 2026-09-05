Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma held a massive roadshow in Bhilwara to support BJP candidates in the upcoming urban local body elections, urging voters to add a "third engine" at the local level to accelerate development in the state.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday held a massive roadshow in Bhilwara in support of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates contesting the upcoming urban local body elections, drawing a large gathering of party workers and supporters along the route.

The roadshow was organised from Doodhadhari Gopal Temple to Maharana Talkies, with people gathering at several points along the route to welcome the Chief Minister with flower petals. Ahead of the roadshow, Sharma offered prayers at the Radha-Krishna Temple and Charbhuja Temple and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of the state.

Sharma Calls for 'Triple-Engine' Government

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said the BJP government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership had established new benchmarks of development during the past two-and-a-half years. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine government has established new dimensions of development in the last two-and-a-half years,” Sharma said.

He urged voters to strengthen the BJP in the upcoming urban local body elections, saying that the addition of a “third engine” at the local level would further strengthen development efforts. “The people of Rajasthan will work to add the third engine in the municipal elections to further strengthen the pace of development, and a triple-engine government will be formed in all urban local bodies of the state, including Bhilwara,” the Chief Minister said.

Sharma also said that his government was working towards fulfilling its commitment to “One State-One Election".

ULB Polls a Test for BJP

The roadshow comes as the BJP has intensified its campaign across Rajasthan ahead of the urban local body elections. The party has planned a series of roadshows by the Chief Minister in several major cities during the final phase of campaigning.

The urban local body polls are being closely watched as a test of the BJP government's performance and organisational strength at the grassroots level.

The elections in Rajasthan are scheduled for September 9 and 11. (ANI)