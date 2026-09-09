Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Randeep Surjewala condemned the ED raids against their party leaders in Karnataka, calling it a 'politically motivated witch hunt' by the BJP-led central government to harass and intimidate them.

Pawan Khera backs Surjewala

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Wednesday voiced strong support for AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, condemning the central government's enforcement actions against Karnataka Congress leaders and accusing the opposition BJP and JD(S) alliance of waging a politically motivated "witch hunt."

Echoing Surjewala’s position, Pawan Khera, in a post on X, asserted that the series of ED raids reflects political insecurity and harassment rather than evidence of financial wrongdoing, maintaining that the Karnataka government under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar remains committed to delivering its poll guarantees.

Khera said, “Randeep Ji has exposed the BJP’s insecurity in Karnataka with just one post. The long list of ED raids is hardly evidence of any “wrongdoing” by the Karnataka Congress. If anything, it is a damning testimony to how desperately the BJP and JD(S) have tried to intimidate, arm-twist and politically harass Congress leaders in Karnataka.” Randeep Ji has exposed the BJP’s insecurity in Karnataka with just one post. The long list of ED raids is hardly evidence of any “wrongdoing” by the Karnataka Congress. If anything, it is a damning testimony to how desperately the BJP and JD(S) have tried to intimidate,… https://t.co/OrbF90SL4E — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 ಪವನ್ ಖೇರಾ (@Pawankhera) September 9, 2026

"Despite the raids, threats and pressure tactics, the Congress government in Karnataka stands firm under the collaborative and able leadership of Shri DK Shivakumar. The harder the BJP and JD(S) try to manufacture a scandal, the more clearly they expose their own desperation, insecurity and political bankruptcy,” Khera further said.

His remarks come amid the Congress-BJP political confrontation in Karnataka, with the opposition parties continuing to trade allegations over investigations and alleged corruption.

Surjewala alleges 'politically motivated witch hunt'

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala accused the Narendra Modi-led government of carrying out a “politically motivated witch hunt” against Congress leaders in Karnataka, alleging that repeated Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids were part of a political vendetta.

Surjewala specifically referred to the recent ED action involving Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi, describing him as one of the prominent ST leaders, and alleged that the BJP was resorting to a political vendetta after being defeated electorally.

In a post on X, Surjewala said that the alleged campaign against Congress leaders would not deter them from serving the people of Karnataka. The politically motivated witch hunt unleashed by the Modi govt against Congress leaders is a stale story that will never deter or intimidate them from the service of fellow Kannadigas. The spate of political witch hunt and raids against Sh. Satish Jarkiholi, one of the tallest… — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 9, 2026

"The politically motivated witch hunt unleashed by the Modi govt against Congress leaders is a stale story that will never deter or intimidate them from the service of fellow Kannadigas.The spate of political witch-hunts and raids against Sh. Satish Jarkiholi, one of the tallest ST leaders, is one more instance of unleashing the political vendetta by a defeatist BJP. Over the last 3 years, the list of witch hunts by a decisively decimated BJP/Janata Dal tells its own tale", he said.

He also listed several Congress leaders who, according to him, have faced ED raids over the past three years, including Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara, ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan and B Nagendra, and several MPs and MLAs.

Surjewala further alleged that sanction for prosecution against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP leader Renukacharya and former minister Janardhan Reddy remained pending before the Governor of Karnataka.

"All this while, sanction for prosecution against Union Minister Sh. Kumaraswamy, BJP leader Renukacharya, and the infamous Janardhan Reddy remains pending before the Governor of Karnataka. Let them understand - @INCKarnataka will not bow down; we will not cow down; we shall continue to serve the people and implement the Congress guarantees", Surjewala said, asserting that the party would continue to serve the people and implement its election guarantees.