The Centre has approved the creation of a separate engineering cadre for Delhi's PWD, separating 3,214 posts from the CPWD. The move is expected to give the Delhi government more control, speed up projects, and improve accountability.

The Centre has approved the Delhi government’s proposal to create a separate engineering cadre for the Public Works Department (PWD), a move expected to give the capital greater control over its engineering workforce and help speed up infrastructure projects.

Under the decision, 3,214 sanctioned engineering posts across 36 categories in Delhi PWD will be separated from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) cadre and brought under an independent Delhi PWD Engineering Cadre.

A Historic Step for Delhi's Development

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta welcomed the approval, describing it as a historic step towards making Delhi a developed, safe and world-class capital. The Delhi government said the separate cadre is intended to address a long-standing administrative issue and make the PWD’s engineering system more responsive to the capital’s specific requirements.

The proposal had earlier been approved by the Delhi Cabinet under Gupta’s leadership. The issue has remained pending for nearly 30 years. Until now, Delhi PWD’s engineering services were largely dependent on the CPWD cadre, with appointments to its sanctioned posts being made through the Central government’s system.

Greater Control and Local Expertise

According to the Delhi government, this arrangement could sometimes make it difficult to take decisions quickly in line with Delhi’s own development and administrative requirements. Gupta said Delhi’s infrastructure needs are distinct because of the scale and pace of development in the national capital. The city requires continuous construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, government buildings, offices and other public infrastructure.

With the creation of a separate cadre, the Delhi government will have greater control over its engineering workforce. It will be able to manage issues such as filling vacancies, ensuring the availability of engineers, monitoring projects and deploying officials according to the requirements of different works. The government also expects the new arrangement to help build an engineering workforce more familiar with Delhi’s local infrastructure challenges and development priorities.

Major Projects on the Horizon

The move comes as the government prepares to undertake several major construction and development projects. These include a new Secretariat and mini-secretariats in all 11 districts, besides work related to mandis, sports grounds and other public facilities. Roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects will also require sustained engineering support across the capital.

Enhancing Accountability and Transparency

The government said the reform is not limited to changing the administrative structure of engineering posts. It is also intended to improve accountability and transparency in the execution of public works. Gupta said that under the earlier system, instances involving deficiencies or irregularities in construction projects could sometimes make it difficult to fix responsibility, particularly when the concerned officer was transferred.

A separate Delhi PWD cadre, the government said, would allow the responsibilities of engineering officials and the monitoring of their work to be linked more closely with the Delhi government’s administrative system. The Centre’s approval now provides the formal basis for Delhi PWD to establish an independent engineering cadre. The government believes the move will make the department more self-reliant and help ensure greater continuity in the planning, execution and supervision of infrastructure projects.

For a rapidly developing capital facing growing demands on its roads, public buildings and other infrastructure, the decision marks a significant administrative change that could shape how Delhi’s public works are planned and delivered in the years ahead. (ANI)