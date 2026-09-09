AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu announced his coalition government is ensuring good governance and securing land rights. At a Gram Sabha, he criticised the previous govt for tampering with revenue records and repealing their Land Titling Act.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said the people-friendly coalition government is extending good governance to bring positive change into the lives of people.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), while participating in ‘Mee Bhoomi–Mee Hakku’ Gram Sabha held at Panduvaripeta in P Gannavaram constituency of Konaseema district today, the Chief Minister said he was visiting people as often as possible every month to understand their problems.

Focus on Land Rights and Record Rectification

The Chief Minister said the coalition government was working to safeguard the rights of farmers and landowners over their properties. The previous rulers had tampered with revenue records and destroyed the system, he alleged.

He also criticised the erstwhile government for introducing the Land Titling Act and said the coalition government repealed the Act soon after assuming office.

The previous government had committed several irregularities in the name of resurvey, he alleged, adding that even inherited ancestral lands were marked with photographs of individuals. He questioned the rationale behind placing images on survey stones.

He said lands and properties belonging to people who were considered undesirable by the previous rulers were included in the 22-A prohibited list, causing hardship to owners.

The coalition government was therefore completing the resurvey process robustly and transparently and issuing pattadar passbooks with the Rajamudra, he said. The passbooks were being issued with security features such as e-KYC, QR codes and blockchain technology, he added.

The Chief Minister made it clear that ensuring security for land was a key agenda of the coalition government. He said resurvey had so far been completed in 8,234 villages and 36 lakh pattadar passbooks had been issued. The government had set a target of issuing 56 lakh passbooks in 8,582 villages by next March, he said.

The government had introduced automatic mutation immediately after registration, he added. The stamp duty for partition of inherited lands had been capped at Rs 1,000, benefiting 1.25 lakh families, he said.

The government had corrected errors and removed 16 lakh acres from the 22-A prohibited list, thereby resolving the issue, the Chief Minister said. He said 244 critical land disputes that had remained unresolved for decades in places such as Shettipalli, Kangundi, Vatticherukuru and Mudinepalli had been addressed.

He further said that in Machavaram, Mummidivaram and Ramachandrapuram areas of Amalapuram, lands had remained under prohibition under 22-A(1) since 1908, dating back to the British era, and steps were being taken to resolve these issues as well. The government had taken measures concerning 56.37 acres of land, benefiting 1,410 people, he announced.

The Chief Minister said the government was cleansing the revenue records allegedly tampered with by the previous regime and bringing long-pending land issues towards resolution. The Chief Minister also said the State government was giving highest priority to water security and land security.

Water Security and Polavaram Project Concerns

Despite the severe impact of El Niño in the State, more than 1,000 TMC of Godavari water had flowed into the sea this year, he said. If properly harnessed, the water could have significantly benefited the State, he added. He said the diaphragm wall of the Polavaram project had been damaged due to the negligence of the previous government, and that the project had been delayed after the contractor was changed for political reasons.

Strengthening Governance and Infrastructure

The Chief Minister said the government had conducted a two-day meeting to deliberate on measures that could further benefit the people and had given clear directions to MLAs. Meetings were also being held with District Collectors, with specific instructions to ensure effective delivery of citizen services at the grassroots level. While the coalition government was working with multiple initiatives for the welfare of the people, the opposition was continuously hatching conspiracies and obstructing development, he alleged.

Earlier, the Chief Minister unveiled the foundation stone for grid modernisation works being undertaken by Eastern Power Distribution Company of Andhra Pradesh (APEPDCL) for Rs 240 crore, aimed at strengthening the power network and enabling the supply of three-phase electricity.

Ministers K Atchannaidu, Anagani Satya Prasad and Vasamsetti Subhash, MP Ganti Harish, MLA Giddi Satyanarayana, and a large number of people participated. (ANI)