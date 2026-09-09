Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu to push for the expansion of Kangra Airport to boost tourism. The Centre has directed officials to finalise a feasibility report for the project within two months.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday met Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on strengthening air connectivity and expanding aviation infrastructure in the state, a release said.

Kangra Airport Expansion on Priority

The Chief Minister took up the expansion of Kangra Airport on priority, highlighting its importance for tourism development in the state. He said tourism plays a significant role in Himachal Pradesh's economy and that improved air connectivity would facilitate the movement of tourists and provide further impetus to tourism activities.

Sukhu informed the Union Minister that the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra Airport had already been completed. During the meeting, Naidu directed the concerned authorities to finalise the techno-economic feasibility report for the airport's expansion within two months. He also directed officials to appoint a competent consultant for the project and ensure that the report is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Sukhu said that finalising the techno-economic feasibility report within two months would help accelerate the expansion process and enable the project to move forward at a faster pace. He also urged the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to undertake a realistic assessment of the project cost.

Boosting Regional and Remote Connectivity

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of heliports being developed at various locations in the state, keeping in view Himachal Pradesh's difficult geographical terrain. He said strengthening the heliport network was essential to improve air connectivity to remote and inaccessible areas and ensure quick access during emergencies. He sought Central support for the construction of heliports, following which the Centre agreed to provide funding for the construction of heliports in Himachal Pradesh under the UDAN scheme.

Shimla Airport Operations Discussed

The operation of regular flights from Shimla Airport was also discussed. Naidu assured necessary support for providing regular air connectivity to Shimla. The possibility of operating suitable aircraft in accordance with the runway capacity of Shimla Airport was also discussed, it added.

Sukhu further urged that, on the lines of Kangra Airport, security arrangements at Shimla Airport be entrusted to the Himachal Pradesh Police instead of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). The Union Ministry agreed to the proposal.

The Chief Minister said the state government was committed to strengthening air connectivity across Himachal Pradesh. He said the expansion of Kangra Airport, regular air connectivity from Shimla Airport and strengthening of the heliport network would not only boost tourism but also improve connectivity for people living in remote and far-flung areas of the state.

Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister Ram Subhag Singh, Principal Secretary (Finance) Devesh Kumar, Secretary to the Chief Minister Rakesh Kanwar, Principal Resident Commissioner Ajay Kumar and other senior officials were present at the meeting. (ANI)