The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Shashi Tharoor, met to be briefed by the Ministry of External Affairs on the country's passport issuance system, including e-passports and a review of the Indian Passport Act.

The meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs commenced on Thursday to discuss the passport issuance system in the country. The committee is chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. According to the agenda, the committee will be briefed by representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on the subject 'Performance of Passport Issuance System, including Issuance of e-Passports and Review of the Indian Passport Act and Rules'.

Committee's Recent Engagements

This month on August 4, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs held a sitting to hear evidence from representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs on the subject of "India-Sri Lanka Relations and the way ahead." The meeting was held at the Extension Building, Parliament House Annexe (PHA) in the national capital. The agenda of the sitting is to examine the views and inputs of Ministry of External Affairs representatives on India-Sri Lanka relations and the future course of bilateral ties. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor is the Chairperson of the Committee on External Affairs. Last month, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Shashi Tharoor, visited Jammu as part of its ongoing engagements in the Union Territory. The committee, along with its members, held discussions with officials at the Regional Passport Office and also interacted with representatives of the Ministry of External Affairs deputed from Delhi during the visit. The committee was in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from June 22 to 25. The study visit was aimed at enabling members of the Parliamentary panel to gain first-hand insights into strategic and security-related issues in the border regions of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, particularly in the context of India's relations with China and Pakistan. (ANI)