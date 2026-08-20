Bihar govt will pay ₹10,000 per lakh views for YouTube content on its schemes. The cabinet also approved a 336-km Buxar-Bhagalpur expressway, an AI pact with a Japanese firm, canal restoration, and liquidation of a non-functional corporation.

Bihar to Reward Content Creators for Promoting Govt Schemes

The Bihar government will pay ₹10,000 for every one lakh views on YouTube and other social media handles for making content on Bihar government schemes and programmes under the amended Bihar Social Media and Online Media Rules, Bihar Cabinet Secretary Mohd Sohail told in a press conference. The additional payment will be applicable in the Category 1 column after a replacement video completes 30 days of display, with the maximum amount payable for a single video capped at ₹1 lakh. The Information and Public Relations Department has approved the Online Media Amendment Rules 2026, amending Rules 8(6), 11, 11A and 11B and introducing Rules 14A, 14B and 14C to the Bihar Social Media and Online Media Rules 2024. Sohail said the detailed notification, containing provisions for different categories, will be available on the department's website after its release.

Major Approvals in Infrastructure, Agriculture, and Technology

The decisions were taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by the Chief Minister, where 13 agenda items were approved. Other approved proposals are from the Water Resources Department and relate to the restoration of various canal systems of the Kosi Canal. The work will facilitate irrigation in areas including Katihar and Narpatganj.

Agriculture and Allied Sectors

The Cabinet approved ₹63 crore 92 lakh 95 thousand under the Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources Department's breed improvement programme to increase milk production and animal productivity. It also approved the liquidation of Bihar Panchayati Raj Finance Corporation Limited, which had become non-functional and had no employees. Sohail said all liabilities of the corporation had already been cleared.

Buxar-Bhagalpur Greenfield Expressway

A major infrastructure decision was the approval of a 336-km, six-lane, fully access-controlled greenfield expressway between Buxar and Bhagalpur under the PPP mode. The expressway will pass through Buxar, Bhojpur, Arwal, Jehanabad, Gaya, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Munger, Lakhisarai, Nawada, Jamui, Banka, and Bhagalpur. The project cost has not yet been assessed and will be determined during the PPP process. The Bihar Road Construction Corporation has been authorised to use large plots of land surrounding it for economic purposes.

Land, Employment and Farmer Schemes

The Cabinet also granted a 100 per cent exemption from stamp duty on land acquired for the Kajra Solar Power project. Employment exchanges in Patna, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saharsa, Gaya, Chhapra, Bhagalpur, and Rohtas will now be uniformly known as District Employment Exchanges. Some of these were earlier designated as Sub-Regional Employment Exchanges. Under the Chief Minister's Private Tube Well Scheme, 35,000 tube wells have already been approved with a budget of ₹266 crore. For 2026-27, another ₹83 crore 60 lakh has been sanctioned for providing private tube wells to 11,000 farmers.

Foray into Artificial Intelligence

In the technology sector, the Information Technology Department will sign an MOU with the Japanese company Tayo AI India Private Limited to promote Artificial Intelligence. The agreement will begin with a pilot project, following which the government plans to work on wider use of AI across departments.

Strengthening Cooperative Sector and Storage

The Cabinet also approved the formation of Primary Sugar Mill Cooperative Societies in the command areas of cooperative sugar mills, where sugarcane is supplied to the respective mills, on the lines of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies. To increase storage capacity, ₹34 crore 95 lakh 27 thousand 730 has been approved for 2026-27 to add 48,200 metric tonnes of capacity through warehouses of 200 MT, 500 MT and 1,000 MT. Societies will receive 50 per cent as a grant and 50 per cent as revolving capital. For the fisheries sector, the Cabinet approved the formation of fishermen cooperative unions at the district level by combining two to five districts or at the divisional level, along with a state-level Fishermen Cooperative Federation, creating a cooperative structure from the district to the state level. (ANI)