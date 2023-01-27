Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pariksha pe Charcha 2023: 'Work hard or smart work', Here's what PM Modi answered

    During interaction with many students, parents, and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event, a student questioned PM Modi, "What is more important? Is it better to work smart or hard?" here's what PM Modi said. 

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 1:26 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with many students, parents and teachers during his annual 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event at New Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium on Friday, January 27, 2023. During the talk, he urged parents not to pressure their kids over grades. Also, Prime Minister distinguishes between hard work and smart work. 

     

    "I suggest parents not to pressurize their children. However, students should also not underestimate their potential," said PM Modi. 

    "It's entirely normal for the family to have a bunch of expectations from their child," he continued, "but if the family members have expectations due to the social position, then it's a matter of concern."

    During the interaction, a student questioned PM Modi, "What is more crucial? Is it better to work smart or hard?" In response, PM Modi joked, "Some people hardly work smart, and some people smartly work hard."

    Additionally, he said, "We need to understand the nuances of these aspects and should act accordingly to get the desired results."

    PM Modi cited the story of 'The Thirsty Crow' to guide children on distinguishing between hard work and smart work. He also mentioned a cricket analogy to highlight the need for concentration.

    "Students should concentrate on their studies," said PM Modi, "just as a batsman focuses on the ball thrown to him without paying attention to the crowd's screams of fours and sixes. Do not allow pressures to suppress you. Maintain your focus," he suggested.

    Also, a few students questioned him about how he handles opposition and media criticism. PM Modi said, "This is an off-syllabus question," adding that "criticism is like purification" in a democracy.

    This year, over 38 lakh students registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), with more than 16 lakh coming from state boards.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
