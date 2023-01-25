Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 breaks records, over 38.80 lakh registrations recorded

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed that over 38 lakhs registrations have been recorded this year which is more than two times the last year for PM Modi's special initiative. He said that Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) is a mass movement and a quantum jump has been recorded in the registration for the PPC 2023.

The registration for the PPC 2023 has broken all previous records, the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced at a press conference. He stated during the press conference held before to PM Modi's special event that this is a particular and well-liked effort by PM Modi that is assisting many kids in overcoming test stress and anxiety.

The Union Minister said that around 2,400 students will be benefited because of PM Modi's advice. He said, 'About 2,400 students shall benefit from the live words of wisdom of the Prime Minister in the Talkatora Stadium.

Numerous students will view the presentation live from their different institutions at the same time. The education minister also mentioned that this year's PPC 2023 registration set a new record. According to him, there have been almost 38.80 lakh registrations, which is more than twice as many as there were last year. Additionally, he stated that 16 lakhs of the total registrations were from state boards. For the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023, registrations have been made from 155 nations this year.

Addressing further, he said that more than 20 lakh questions have been received and NCERT has shortlisted them. The topics covered in the questions include handling stress, stopping unfair practises, staying healthy and fit, dealing with family pressure, and more.

He said that 102 students and instructors from all over the nation, together with 80 Kala Utsav Competition winners, will be the special guests at Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023. Students and instructors from all throughout the nation, including the Kala Utsav winners, will attend Republic Day and the Beating Retreat. Additionally, the participants' pupils will be transported to locations such as the Kartavya Path, Rajghat, and the Prime Minister's Museum.

The Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 will take place in this year in the Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on January 27. This will be the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha.'