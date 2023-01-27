6th Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Hard work or smart work, what's important?' PM Modi answers

This year, a record number of 38 lakh students signed up to take part in "Pariksha Pe Charcha," an annual meeting between students and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss concerns connected to test stress.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today started interacting with students, teachers and parents on the upcoming board exams 2023. Every year, the prime minister hosts "Pariksha Pe Charcha" to address the issue of stress and anxiety associated to board exams. Around 38 lakh registrations have been done for the PPC 2023. Students and teachers for CBSE Schools, KVS Schools, NVS Schools and many more will be taking part in the 6th edition of PPC 2023.

Students asked how should they deal with criticism and questions in a positive manner. PM Modi, responding to the question, said: "I believe in the principle that criticism is a way to purify oneself. However, it is important to address who is criticizing you." He said criticism from family and friends should be taken in a constructive way as their feedback is intended to make you better in life. "There is a very thin line between criticism and obstruction. Parents must criticise in a constructive, positive way," he added.

A student from Gurugram asked how to perform well while being an average student. Responding to the same, PM Modi said it's remarkable that you have realised your potential. Most students are average and these ordinary kids always perform extraordinary in life.

‘Hard work or smart work, what to choose?,’ ask board exam aspirants. PM Modi said students should balance hard work and smart work to excel in life. The story of 'Thirsty crow' is a classic example how to do hard work smartly. He said it is important to first understand and analyze the work and then seek our smart ways to do the work with all strength and dedication. He said you have to work hard but in a smart way.

In his address, PM Modi guided students to not use unfair means in the exam hall. Replying to the query, PM Modi said: "Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in examinations but if those students use their time and creativity in a good way they will achieve heights of success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life, focus on ourselves."

He said cheaters can use unfair means to pass one exam but will not be able to perform well in life. "Exams come and go, we have to live life with honesty," he added.

Another student asked how should they deal with exam stress and not waste time while preparing for the exam? Replying to it, PM Modi said not just in exam but student should follow time management in general life to live a disciplined life.

"Keep a check on your week's routine and analyze your study pattern. This will help you understand that you spend extra time in activities you like the most. Therefore, it is important that you spend first 30 minutes in studying a subject you like the least and then next 30 minutes in studying another least favorite subject," PM Modi added.

PM Modi gave examples about mothers. He said have you ever observed your mother’s time management skills? A mother never feels burdened by the immense work she does. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well.

One of the common question asked by the students was: "How should I deal with the family if their marks are not upto th eexpectations?"

Replying to the same, PM Modi said: "Family setting expectations from the child is natural. However, if the expectations are set to maintain their social status in society then it is a worrisome thought." He said parents should not feel inferiority complex if their children score less than expected marks. "Meanwhile, students should understand that expectations itself is a subjective concept and it will remain even if they perform well in exams," he added.

While addressing students at the PPC 2023 event, PM Modi said that Pariksha Pe Charcha is an exam for him as he answers several questions asked by students, parents and teachers

Over 2000 students, teachers and parents have been shortlsted to participate in the event out of the 38.80 lakh registered. The event can also be watched online at the YouTube Channel of Ministry of Education. Students of classes 9 to 12, selected teachers and parents who registered for participation will be attending the event.

Since 2018, PM Modi has held an annual "PPC" to impart his wisdom on how to combat exam stress and anxiety to students, teachers, and parents. The Pariksha Pe Charcha will be held today in this year.