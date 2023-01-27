Pariksha Pe Charcha: Top quotes from PM Modi at students' meet

A few students also asked him how he deals with criticism by the Opposition and media. To that, PM Modi had a witty response. "This is an out of syllabus question," he said. He further said that in a democracy, "criticism is like purification".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (January 27) interacted with scores of students at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event and addressed their queries ahead of board examinations. The Prime Minister also guided students on how to distinguish between hard work and smart work by citing "The Thirsty Crow" story.

A few students also asked him how he deals with criticism by the Opposition and media. To that, PM Modi had a witty response. "This is an out of syllabus question," he said. He further said that in a democracy, "criticism is like purification".

This year, it can be seen that over 38 lakh students registered for participation in Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), out of which more than 16 lakh are from state boards.

Here are top quotes from PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha:

1. Some students use their creativity for 'cheating' in exams. If those students use their time and creativity in a good way, they will achieve success. We should never opt for shortcuts in life.

2. Time management is important not only for examinations but also in your daily life. Just prioritise your work. If you observe your mother, then you will understand how to manage your time well.

3. In politics too, we are always under pressure to get more seats. But do we really need to be pressurised because of this? In cricket, when a player comes to bat, the whole stadium starts chanting "chauka, chauka". But the batsman doesn't give any heed to the pressure of the audience and remains focussed on the ball. Similarly, we must appear for exams with focus and diligence.

4. I urge the parents not to pressurise their children. But at the same time, students should also not underestimate their capabilities. Expectations from family are natural, but if the family is looking at social status, then it's not healthy. Do not be suppressed by pressures. Stay focused.

5. Every year, students from across the country write to me seeking advice. It's a very inspiring and enriching experience for me. "Pariksha Pe Charcha" is my Pariksha too.

6. People in India spend an average of 6 hours on screen. This is a matter of concern. Why be a slave of gadgets when God has given us an independent existence and individuality with immense potential?

7. The students who put in lots of effort during examinations, I am assuring you your efforts will never go to waste.