A Telangana couple watched their daughter's US wedding via livestream and performed rituals by showering rice on the screen. Technology bridged the distance.

A wedding livestream from the US served as the mandapam for two parents who could not travel to their daughter's big day. As she exchanged vows, they showered their blessings from thousands of kilometres away in Telangana.

Jayaraju and Jyothi, from Suryapet district, watched their only daughter Himabindu get married online. They performed traditional wedding rituals through a screen, unable to be physically present.

Unable to travel, they performed traditional rituals through a screen

Himabindu, who works in the US, met Rohith Kumar, a native of NTR district, while living there. The couple fell in love and decided to marry. Their wedding took place on Friday night.

But one detail was missing: Himabindu's parents could not attend in person. Instead, they watched virtually. When the time came for the ritual, they picked up akshintalu, sacred rice used in weddings, and showered it on the screen as their daughter and son-in-law exchanged vows. It was a simple gesture that bridged a vast distance.

For Himabindu, the moment meant having her parents present in the only way possible. For her parents, it meant performing a tradition they might otherwise have missed.

The wedding highlighted how technology has changed the way families participate in milestones when distance makes physical presence difficult. A screen cannot replace being there, but it can become a meaningful bridge when loved ones are far apart.