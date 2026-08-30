Chief Imam Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Hindu-Muslim unity, calling it historic. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also supported the remarks, stating that tolerance is the soul of Hindutva.

Chief Imam, All India Imam Organisation, Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi supported Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on Hindu-Muslim unity, saying he has always spoken about unity, whether regarding Muslims or people of other religions. During his address in New York, Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said that "if any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu". "... Since the statement was made, different reactions have emerged, both in support and against it. I support and agree with respected Mohan Bhagwat Ji's statement, and I believe India agrees with it. He has always spoken about unity, whether regarding Muslims or people of other religions. He has said that everyone's DNA is the same. His first visit to America and the statements he made there will be historic and could prove to be a milestone. Like Swami Vivekananda's words in America are remembered even today, Mohan Bhagwat Ji's visit and message could also become a milestone...," Ilyasi told ANI.

Bhagwat's 'One World One Humanity' address

While speaking at the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York on Saturday, Bhagwat had said that there was no difference between human beings and that different religious paths lead to the same goal. He emphasised the traditional Indian thought of "unity of humanity". "If any Hindu thinks that there should be no Muslim in Bharat, he will not remain Hindu. If you want to call yourself Hindu, you must believe that all paths are leading to the same goal and that every human has dignity. There is no difference between human beings," Bhagwat said.

Fadnavis calls tolerance the soul of Hindutva

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks in the US, calling "tolerance" the soul of the Hindutva ideology. Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis welcomed Bhagwat's remarks and said that Hindus have assimilated people coming to India due to the virtue of tolerance. However, he asserted, "If someone attacks you, there must certainly be a counter-response; however, a Hindu never initiates an attack."

The Chief Minister said, "We never comment on what Mohan Bhagwat says. However, the principle being discussed here is absolutely correct. What is the soul of Hindutva? Tolerance. Hindu civilisation is the oldest in the world, and the reason for its endurance is that we kept our core values so strong; despite facing invasions from across the globe, we withstood them with tolerance and even assimilated many of those invaders into our own cultural stream." "Furthermore, India embraced those rejected by the rest of the world. That is why I always say: do not try to teach Hindus about religious tolerance. Tolerance runs in the blood of Hindus, and it is a fundamental aspect of Hindutva. If someone attacks you, there must certainly be a counter-response; however, a Hindu never initiates an attack," he added. (ANI)