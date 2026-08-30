Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy praised Islam as a 'great religion that teaches humanity' and expressed his desire to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage. He also called for religious harmony, urging people to adopt good principles from all faiths.

Karnataka Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy on Sunday said that Islam is a great religion that teaches humanity and expressed his desire to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage at least once. Speaking at a mass marriage programme organised by the Muslim community in Kuknoor on Saturday, Rayareddy said, "Islam is the scientific and greatest religion in the world. I have a wish to go on Haj pilgrimage at least once."

'Islam Teaches Humanity'

The minister said that he does not frequently visit maths and temples but believes in respecting the teachings of all religions. "Islam is a great religion full of humanity. But wrong notions are being spread about Islam in society. This religion teaches how a human should live in society," he said.

Rayareddy further said that the Quran is not limited to Muslims alone and can be studied by everyone. "Prophet Mohammed has given the Quran to the entire universe. Anyone can read the Quran; I am also ready to study the Quran," he added.

Call for Religious Harmony

Calling for harmony among communities, the minister urged people not to become fanatics or casteists and said that the values and good principles of every religion should be adopted in life. "Just going to a mosque and saying 'Allahu Akbar', or just visiting temples will not make everything right. Good principles in all religions should be adopted in life," Rayareddy said.

Understanding Hajj

Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and is considered a religious duty for Muslims who are physically and financially able to undertake the pilgrimage. The other four pillars are Shahada (declaration of faith), Salah (daily prayers), Zakat (charitable giving), and Sawm (fasting during Ramadan). (ANI)

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