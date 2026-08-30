Following an Orange Alert for heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been placed on high alert. Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi reviewed preparedness and directed teams to be ready for swift rescue operations.

SDRF on High Alert Amid Orange Warning

In view of the Orange Alert issued by the Meteorological Department for Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has been placed on high alert. A meeting was convened by SDRF Commandant Arpan Yaduvanshi to review the preparedness and arrangements of SDRF teams deployed across the state, with all company commanders participating in the meeting.

Preparedness and Directives

During the meeting, the Commandant sought updates from company and team in-charges regarding the prevailing weather conditions in their respective areas of deployment and the preparedness of SDRF teams. He directed that all teams remain fully prepared and alert during the rainfall, equipped with complete rescue gear and essential safety equipment. He further instructed that teams should immediately proceed to the spot upon receiving any emergency call and ensure that there is no delay in rescue operations.

Enhanced Surveillance and Public Awareness

All teams were directed to maintain special surveillance over rivers, streams, drains, vulnerable slopes and other areas prone to disasters in their respective regions. They were also instructed to spread awareness among local residents about the prevailing weather conditions and potential risks, and encourage them to take necessary precautions.

The Commandant further directed all teams to continuously share updates regarding weather conditions and the situation in their respective areas with the SDRF Control Room, so that prompt and effective action can be ensured in the event of any emergency.

Rescuer Safety a Top Priority

Emphasising that the personal safety of rescue personnel must remain the top priority during rescue operations, the Commandant instructed all personnel to ensure the availability and proper functioning of their safety equipment, including life jackets, helmets, rope rescue equipment and other essential resources. He also directed the teams to conduct rescue operations effectively while ensuring their own safety.

In view of the weather alert, SDRF Uttarakhand is continuously monitoring the situation across the state through all its deployed teams and remains fully prepared to carry out prompt rescue and relief operations in the event of any emergency. (ANI)