Odisha Train Accident: No 'Kavach' on route where 3 trains crashed

Indian Railways has informed that the anti-train collision system 'Kavach' was not available on the route in Odisha's Balasore where three trains collided on Friday evening.

Indian Railways Spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said, "The rescue operation has been completed. Now, we are starting the restoration work. 'Kavach' was not available on this route."

According to Railways officials, a high-level probe has been initiated into the train crash in Odisha. The probe is being led by the commissioner of railway safety, South Eastern Circle.

While it is unclear what really caused the crash, sources are pointing towards a possible signalling failure.

The 'Kavach' system

The 'Kavach' system is aimed at ensuring safety in train operations throughout Indian Railways, utilizing advanced electronic technology that adheres to Safety Integrity Level-4 standards.

'Kavach' functions as a protective measure by preventing trains from passing signals at the Danger (Red) indication and thereby avoiding collisions. If the train driver fails to adhere to speed restrictions, the system automatically activates the train's braking system.

Additionally, it effectively prevents collisions between two locomotives equipped with the functional 'Kavach' system.

This indigenous technology, known as 'Kavach,' is not only cost-effective but also certified with Safety Integrity Level 4 (SIL-4) standards, with an extraordinarily low probability of an error occurring once every 10,000 years.

Key features of 'Kavach'

* Prevention of Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD)

* Continuous update of Movement Authority with signal aspects displayed in the Driver Machine Interface (DMI) / Loco Pilot Operation cum Indication Panel (LPOCIP)

* Automatic Braking to prevent overspeeding

* Auto Whistling when approaching Level Crossing Gates

* Prevention of collision between two locomotives equipped with functional KAVACH

* SoS Messages during emergency situations

* Centralized live monitoring of train movements through the Network Monitor System.

