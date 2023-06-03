Odisha train crash: Railways cancels 48 trains, 39 diverted; check the full list

The deadly train accident in Odisha has resulted in a number of trains being either cancelled or diverted. If you are travelling in this section, do check with the Railways Train Enquiry before leaving home.

The deadly train mishap which happened on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway has disrupted train services. At least 238 people have lost their lives and around 650 are injured in the accident that happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

The accident has resulted in a number of trains being either cancelled or diverted. If you are travelling in this section, do check with the Railways Train Enquiry before leaving home.

The list of affected trains is given below:

