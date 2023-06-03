Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha train crash: Railways cancels 48 trains, 39 diverted; check the full list

    The deadly train accident in Odisha has resulted in a number of trains being either cancelled or diverted. If you are travelling in this section, do check with the Railways Train Enquiry before leaving home.

    Odisha train crash: Railways cancels 48 trains, 39 diverted; check the full list
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 9:10 AM IST

    The deadly train mishap which happened on the Howrah-Chennai main line in the Kharagpur division of the South Eastern Railway has disrupted train services. At least 238 people have lost their lives and around 650 are injured in the accident that happened near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar, around 7 pm on Friday.

    The accident has resulted in a number of trains being either cancelled or diverted. If you are travelling in this section, do check with the Railways Train Enquiry before leaving home.

    The list of affected trains is given below:

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror

    Odisha train crash one of the deadliest Railway accidents in India

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 9:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha train crash one of the deadliest Railway accidents in India

    Odisha train crash one of the deadliest Railway accidents in India

    Odisha train accident UPDATE: Death toll crosses 200, more than 900 passengers injured anr

    Odisha train crash death toll reaches 233, over 900 passengers hurt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror snt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address US Congress on June 22

    Historic! PM Modi to address US Congress on June 22

    Coromandel Express derails after ramming into goods train

    179 Coromandel Express passengers injured after ramming into goods train in Odisha; another train derails

    Recent Stories

    Odisha train crash one of the deadliest Railway accidents in India

    Odisha train crash one of the deadliest Railway accidents in India

    National eggs day: Here are 7 fun facts about eggs ADC

    National eggs day: Here are 7 fun facts about eggs

    5 signs which indicate you are hiding your anxiety vma

    5 signs which indicate you are hiding your anxiety

    Odisha train accident UPDATE: Death toll crosses 200, more than 900 passengers injured anr

    Odisha train crash death toll reaches 233, over 900 passengers hurt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror snt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon