Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Odisha train crash one of the deadliest Railway accidents in India

    The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which at least 238 people were killed and more than 650 injured, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence, data show

    Odisha train crash one of the deadliest Railway accidents in India
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 8:27 AM IST

    The train crash in Odisha on Friday, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train in which at least 238 people were killed and more than 650 injured, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence, data shows. Here is a look at other such deadliest train crashes:

    * It was on June 6, 1981, that India recorded its worst train accident which occurred in Bihar. A train fell into the river Bagmati while crossing a bridge, killing more than 750 people.

    * On August 20, 1995, the Purushottam Express collided with the stationary Kalindi Express near Firozabad. The official death toll was around 305.

    * On 26 November 1998, the Jammu TawiSealdah Express collided with three derailed coaches of the Frontier Golden Temple Mail in Khanna in Punjab, killing 212 people.

    * August 2, 1999: The Gaisal train disaster occurred when the Brahmaputra Mail crashed into the stationary Avadh Assam Express at Gaisal station in North Frontier Railway's Katihar division, killing more than 285 people and injuring over 300. Many of the victims were Army, BSF or CRPF personnel.

    * November 20, 2016: The Pukhrayan train derailment occurred when 14 coaches of the Indore Rajendra Nagar Express derailed at Pukhrayan, approximately 60 km from Kanpur, killing 152 people and injuring 260.

    * September 9, 2002: The Rafiganj train wreck occurred when the Howrah Rajdhani Express derailed over a bridge on the Dhave River in Rafiganj, killing more than 140 people. Terrorist sabotage was blamed for the incident.

    * December 23, 1964: The PambanDhanuskodi passenger train was washed away by the Rameswaram cyclone, killing over 126 passengers on board.

    * May 28, 2010: The Jnaneswari Express train derailment -- The Mumbai-bound train had derailed near Jhargram and was then hit by an oncoming goods train, leading to the death of 148 passengers.

    Last Updated Jun 3, 2023, 9:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Odisha train crash: Railways cancels 48 trains, 39 diverted; check the full list

    Odisha train crash: Railways cancels 48 trains, 39 diverted; check the full list

    Odisha train accident UPDATE: Death toll crosses 200, more than 900 passengers injured anr

    Odisha train crash death toll reaches 233, over 900 passengers hurt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror snt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address US Congress on June 22

    Historic! PM Modi to address US Congress on June 22

    Coromandel Express derails after ramming into goods train

    179 Coromandel Express passengers injured after ramming into goods train in Odisha; another train derails

    Recent Stories

    Odisha train crash: Railways cancels 48 trains, 39 diverted; check the full list

    Odisha train crash: Railways cancels 48 trains, 39 diverted; check the full list

    National eggs day: Here are 7 fun facts about eggs ADC

    National eggs day: Here are 7 fun facts about eggs

    5 signs which indicate you are hiding your anxiety vma

    5 signs which indicate you are hiding your anxiety

    Odisha train accident UPDATE: Death toll crosses 200, more than 900 passengers injured anr

    Odisha train crash death toll reaches 233, over 900 passengers hurt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror snt

    Coromandel Express derailment shocks the nation; distressing visuals narrate the horror

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon