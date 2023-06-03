Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Technical failure caused Odisha accident involving three trains: MoS Railways

    "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF and state government are conducting rescue operations. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the train accident site in on Saturday morning, said.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jun 3, 2023, 11:07 AM IST

    The devastating train accident in Odisha, in which at least 238 people have lost their lives and 650 are in various hospitals, was likely caused due to a technical failure. This information was given by Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve who said that a committee had been set up for investigation.

    Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who visited the train accident site on Saturday morning, too confirmed that an order had been issued for a high-level probe to find out why this derailment happened. 

    Vaishnaw told media persons the main focus at the moment is on rescue and relief operations. He said that the exact cause of the accident will be known after the Commissioner of Railway Safety submits his report.

    "It's a big tragic accident. Railway, NDRF, SDRF and state government are conducting rescue operations. Best possible healthcare facilities will be provided," the Railway Minister said.

    The remarks come even as Opposition parties have sought answers about the accident. Some even sought the Railway Minister's resignation.

    TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale took to Twitter to say, "My fervent prayers for those affected & their families. ...That an alleged signalling failure led to 3 trains crashing is shocking beyond belief. There are serious questions which need answering."

    CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said on Twitter, "Do we no longer have any signalling and safety system in Indian railways? Or will such terrible tragedies become the new normal for rail travel in India? We owe an answer to the victims and to the families who lost their near and dear ones in this mishap." 

    CPI leader Binoy Viswam claimed that while the central government was concentrating only on luxury trains. Trains and tracks of common people are neglected. Orissa deaths are the result of it. Rail minister should resign," Binoy Viswam tweeted.

