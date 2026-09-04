Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi disbursed over Rs 833 crore as the fifth instalment of the CM-KISAN scheme for the 2026-27 Rabi season. The funds were transferred directly to beneficiaries' bank accounts via DBT to aid their preparations.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday disbursed over Rs 833 crore as the fifth instalment of the CM-KISAN scheme for the 2026-27 Rabi season, aimed at providing financial impetus to the state's agricultural community. The funds were transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism.

Government's Commitment to Farmer Welfare

Speaking to reporters, CM Majhi emphasised the government's commitment to fulfilling its promises to the farmers. "As promised, our government has provided the fifth instalment of the CM-KISAN assistance directly into farmers’ bank accounts through DBT. For the 2026–27 Rabi crop, farmers have been provided with more than Rs 833 crore in assistance. The funds will help farmers prepare for the upcoming Rabi season, including the timely purchase of seeds, fertilisers and other inputs. Our aim is to double farmers’ income and provide support in case of seasonal crop losses," the Chief Minister said.

A Vision Inspired by PM Modi

Majhi also said that his government is committed to enriching the livelihoods of farmers by treating them with the respect of "Annadatas," a vision inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on social media platform X, the Chief Minister highlighted that the state’s ‘CM Kisan’ scheme is not just limited to traditional farming but also encourages allied agricultural activities to boost the rural economy. "To further enrich the livelihoods of our Annadatas, allied activities with agriculture are also being encouraged under the ‘CM Kisan’ scheme. Not just as farmers, but by honouring them as ‘Annadatas’, our illustrious Prime Minister Narendra Modiji is inspiring them to realise the dream of increased income and self-reliance. Based on this sentiment, the people’s government is continuously working to provide appropriate respect and support to the Annadatas along with their prosperity," CM Majhi said. (ANI)