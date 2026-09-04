Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary held a high-level review meeting after an aerial survey of flood-affected areas. He directed officials to ensure immediate relief, deploy SDRF/NDRF teams, and maintain round-the-clock surveillance of embankments.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary on Friday held a high-level review meeting with officials at the ‘Sankalp’ auditorium at Lok Sevak Awas, where he reviewed the flood situation, water levels, embankments and relief and rescue measures. This came after the Bihar CM conducted an aerial survey of flood-affected areas and reviewed the situation, including water levels in the Ganga and its tributaries, the condition of low-lying diara areas, and ongoing relief and rescue operations.

CM directs officials to expedite relief, monitor embankments

Accoridng to the CMO, the Chief Minister directed District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) of all flood-affected districts to remain in their respective districts and ensure immediate assistance to affected people. He also directed officials to prepare a list of affected people and ensure that no family has to wait unnecessarily for relief.

The Chief Minister instructed authorities to continue arrangements for food and relief materials through relief camps and community kitchens. He further directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of flood-affected low-lying and vulnerable areas and ensure round-the-clock surveillance of embankments along the Ganga from Buxar to Bhagalpur.

The Water Resources Department and district administrations have been asked to remain fully alert to any possibility of erosion or breaches in embankments.

SDRF, NDRF teams deployed for rescue operations

As part of the ongoing relief and rescue operations, 27 State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams and nine National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in flood-affected areas. These teams are helping shift people to safer locations as required and assisting in relief operations.

According to the Disaster Management Department, food is being provided to affected people through relief camps and community kitchens, with relief and rescue operations being carried out as per standard operating procedures.

Weather forecast shows declining rainfall, water levels

During the review meeting, officials also briefed the Chief Minister on the weather forecast. According to the Bihar Weather Service Centre, there is no possibility of heavy rainfall in the state in the coming week. The Water Resources Department has also forecast a decline in the water level of the Son River in the coming days. The Ganga is also expected to show a declining trend, while its water level has already started receding in Prayagraj, which could have an impact on Bihar.

Real-time monitoring dashboard to be set up

Choudhary also directed officials to link the command centre directly with the Chief Minister's Dashboard for real-time monitoring of the flood situation and relief and rescue operations. He said the safety of lives, prompt relief and effective rescue during the flood situation are the government's top priorities and directed all departments to work in coordination and remain prepared to deal with any emergency. (ANI)