Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Noida: Enraged employee shoots former boss after being fired from BPO

    "Around 5:10 pm on Wednesday, police received information about the incident, and teams of officers immediately rushed to the scene. The victim was wounded in the right shoulder by the suspect," said Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, an assistant commissioner of police. 

    Noida Enraged employee shoots former boss after being fired from BPO
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 5, 2023, 3:23 PM IST

    A former BPO employee in Sector 2, Noida, allegedly shot at his boss in the office premises on Wednesday evening after being fired, said police. 

    The injured person, identified as Shardul Islam, is the circle head of NSB BPO under Phase-1 police station jurisdiction. He is currently safe after being admitted to a private hospital in Noida.

    An assistant commissioner of police (ACP) -2, Noida zone, Sushil Kumar Ganga Prasad, said, "Police received information about the incident at around 5:10 pm on Wednesday, after which police teams were immediately rushed to the spot. The suspect fired a shot to the victim's right shoulder."

    According to the investigation, the suspect was identified as Anoop Singh, a Delhi's Vasundhara enclave resident. After the incident, he fled the scene immediately. 

    The officer added that the suspect was identified based on CCTV footage from the office premises. "He is a former BPO employee who used to come in even after he was fired. About a year ago, Anoop Singh was fired for bad behaviour. Prima facie, the incident appears to be of rivalry and vengeance," the officer added. Singh's former coworkers said that he was upset with Islam for defaming him in front of others when he was fired, the officer continued.

    Furthermore, the officer added that two teams are deployed to nab the suspect, and raids are underway at the houses of the suspect, his friends, and family. Based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered at the Phase-1 station, said the officer. 

    Also read: Noida: Fight erupts between two groups at New Year Party after women forced for selfies

    Also read: Cough syrup accused of killing 18 kids in Uzbekistan NOT sold in India; stops manufacturing 'for now'

    Also read: Woman drags, beats domestic help in life of Noida Housing society; case filed

    Last Updated Jan 5, 2023, 3:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    AIIMS study claims Covid infection may impact semen quality in men AJR

    AIIMS study claims Covid infection may impact semen quality in men

    Tihar jail officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint AJR

    Tihar jail officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint

    Supreme Court stays Haldwani demolition, says 50000 citizens cannot be displaced overnight

    Supreme Court stays Haldwani demolition, says 50000 citizens cannot be displaced in 7 days

    Panic in Uttarakhand; BJP forms 14-person panel to assess 'sinking' Joshimath AJR

    Panic in Uttarakhand; BJP forms 14-person panel to assess 'sinking' Joshimath

    Khanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    Kanjhawala accident case: Cops hunt for 2 more suspects; new CCTV clip of accused emerges

    Recent Stories

    AIIMS study claims Covid infection may impact semen quality in men AJR

    AIIMS study claims Covid infection may impact semen quality in men

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good' vma

    Shark Tank Season 2: Namita Thapar mocks Ashneer Grover's absence; reveals 'toxicity is out for good'

    Copa del Ray 2022-23: Xavi unhappy with Barcelona show despite thrilling win over Intercity-ayh

    Copa del Ray 2022-23: Xavi unhappy with Barcelona's show despite thrilling win over Intercity

    Tihar jail officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint AJR

    Tihar jail officials accuse Satyendar Jain of intimidation, lodge complaint

    SEXY Pictures: Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned legs in ultra-short white gym ensemble snt

    SEXY Pictures: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts toned legs in ultra-short white gym ensemble

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon